Eamonn Holmes has taken a swipe at “difficult people” in the television industry after being axed from This Morning.

The presenter admitted that while his work may look easy, it’s often made tougher by those who don’t “understand it or want to seem important”.

Eamonn and his wife Ruth Langsford were recently demoted from the ITV show’s Friday slot, reportedly leaving them “blindsided”.

What did Eamonn Holmes say?

Speaking on Talking Success with Nicki Chapman, Eamonn said: “Television is the easiest thing you’ll ever do in your life, made difficult by people who don’t understand it or who want to seem important because if they suddenly say, ‘No, no, no’ they’re important.”

He went on: “It never ceases to amaze me how few interviewers take the time to talk to their guests.

“Some will say you don’t want to shatter the illusion or you want to keep the interview fresh.

“Believe me, I can feign fresh.”

During the chat, the star also hit out at hosts who do not “listen” to guests.

Will Eamonn and Ruth return to This Morning?

Despite being axed from their usual slot, the duo will be back in February to host during half-term break.

Instead, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will take over as their replacements.

Meanwhile, the married pair have reportedly been warned not to speak publicly about the ITV show.

According to The Sun, any mention could “damage their brand”.

An insider said: “Ruth and Eamonn are obviously upset and feel humiliated about being put out to pasture.

“It could damage their brand if they lash out.”

What else has Eamonn been up to?

Late last month, Ruth praised her hubby for boosting her confidence.

The 60-year-old added that she’d learnt to accept her “wobbly bits” even though she doesn’t like them.

Speaking to Closer, Ruth shared: “I definitely feel sexy at 60, but a big part of this is thanks to my husband.

“Eamonn makes me feel sexy. He tells me, ‘You look fantastic, I think you’re really sexy, I fancy you’, and that’s great. He definitely boosts my confidence.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

