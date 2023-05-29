Eamonn Holmes brands Phillip Schofield ‘delusional’ and a ‘liar’ as he issues warning to embattled presenter

Eamonn Holmes has fired back at “delusional” Phillip Schofield in a savage response to his statement today (May 29).

Former This Morning host Phillip parted ways with ITV this weekend after he admitted to lying about a fling with a younger male colleague on the show. Then, in a bombshell statement today, Phil hit out at colleagues and celebs who claimed This Morning was “toxic”.

Now Phil’s arch nemesis Eamonn has responded to the statement – saying he had picked “on the wrong person” if he was “looking for a fight”.

Phillip issued another statement today (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes responds to Phillip Schofield

Earlier today, and just 15 minutes before This Morning aired on ITV, Phillip released a statement via social media. Taking to his Instagram Story, he revealed he was “free” to speak out now he no longer worked on the show.

“Now I no longer work on @thismorning I am free to say this. I hope you have noticed that it’s the same handful of people with a grudge against me or the show who seem to have the loudest voice,” he wrote.

“This Morning IS the best show to work on, with the best people. In all the years I worked there there was no toxicity. You can listen to those persistently loud voices if you like.”

The former national treasure added: “But the thousands of guests over the years, thousands of staff and crew, hundreds of presenters and contributors all know, it IS a family of wonderful, talented, kind and hardworking people.”

Eamonn branded Phillip as ‘delusional’ (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn brands Phillip Schofield as ‘delusional’

And it appears Phillip’s dig didn’t go amiss from Eamonn – who is no stranger to airing his thoughts on the TV star. Eamonn hosted This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford for 15 years, before Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary replaced their Friday slot in early 2021.

Following Phillip Scofield’s admission that he “lied” about an affair with a younger colleague, Eamonn launched a scathing attack on his former co-star and employers at ITV. And now, Eamonn has hit out at Phillip again.

Taking to his Twitter shortly after Phil’s second statement, Eamonn fumed: “Schofield has just put out a delusional statement. Like Holly, he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hrs. I’m reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if you’re looking for a fight, you have picked on the wrong person!”

Schofield has just put out a delusional statement. Like Holly he puts it on Insta Stories so if it goes wrong there is no record after 24 hrs. I’m reluctant to give the liar any more publicity but believe me Pip if u r looking for a fight , u have picked on the wrong person ! — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) May 29, 2023

This Morning star hits out at ‘toxic’ show

It comes as This Morning’s former resident doctor Dr Ranj Singh hit out at ITV for its “toxic” culture.

The TV medic, who left the show after 10 years in 2022, revealed he was once “increasingly worried” about the things that were taking place on the programme. As well as the way people were being treated. What’s more, he then alleged how after he raised these concerns with top ITV bosses he was “managed out.” And since then, he has not appeared on the ITV show since.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.