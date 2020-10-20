Eamonn Holmes is reportedly “raging” with fellow This Morning star Phillip Schofield after he misspelled his name wrong in his new autobiography.

The 60-year-old presenter was referred to with one “N” rather than two in Life Is What You Make It.

The careless mistake occurs four times in Phil’s tell-all book, which was released last week.

Eamonn Holmes is reportedly ‘raging’ with Phillip Schofield (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A source told The Sun: “Eamonn, with two n’s, is raging. How did no one pick up on this in 400 pages?

“If it’s a joke, Eamonn certainly wasn’t in on it and the error has ruffled feathers, yet again.”

However, it’s believed 58-year-old Phillip will be “mortified” when he finds out.

An insider told the publication: “It’s a genuine typo – Phil didn’t have a clue. He’ll be mortified to think he might have upset Eamonn.”

Phillip released the tell-all autobiography last week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eamonn Holmes and Phillip Schofield’s rumoured feud

It certainly isn’t the first time Eamonn and Phillip have reportedly clashed backstage.

Last year, it was suggested there was tension between the presenters after Eamonn’s wife Ruth Langsford allegedly made a formal complaint to bosses about Phil – something ITV denied.

While at the 2020 National Television Awards, fans were convinced they spotted the awkwardness between Phil and Ruth when he offered her a chance to deliver a speech as This Morning accepted an award.

A source revealed at the time: “When Phil reached out to try and put Ruth in the spotlight when they collected the award, it felt a bit humiliating.

The presenters both appear on This Morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“And it was awkward for everyone around them.”

However, the group seemingly put the drama behind them after Phil came out as gay in February.

After the star was interviewed by co-host Holly Willoughby, they invited Friday hosts Eamonn and Ruth to join them on the sofa.

Phil then gave Eamonn a hug, while Ruth praised the host for his bravery.

Entertainment Daily has contacted Eamonn and Phillip’s reps for comment.

