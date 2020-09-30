Eamonn Holmes called Peter Andre and his wife Emily’s relationship “weird” after they admitted they never row during a chat on Loose Women.

The couple appeared on the daytime TV show today (Wednesday, September 30) for a couples’ special with This Morning favourites Ruth Langsford and Eamonn.

Peter Andre and Emily were on Loose Women today (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Eamonn Holmes stunned as Peter Andre says he ‘can’t remember’ arguing

Ruth asked what makes them argue and Peter insisted: “I actually can’t remember us ever arguing. We do bicker, though.”

Eamonn couldn’t believe it, as he said: “That’s weird, that’s seriously weird.”

Emily told them that they normally only bicker over “small things”.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes hosted a couples’ special of Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn pokes fun at Ruth Langsford

Peter said he couldn’t remember them ever actually yelling at each other.

Eamonn appeared to think it was the opposite of his marriage with Ruth. He joked: “I can’t remember a time I didn’t argue with Ruth. She would start a fight in an empty room.”

Elsewhere in their Loose Women chat, Peter opened up about his parenting style with son Junior, 15. The dad of four spoke about the importance of letting his eldest know he can talk to him about anything.

They were debating what they would do if they found out one of their children was cheating on a partner.

Peter said: “I would say say, ‘Listen, I don’t think what you’re doing is right. I’m not going to say anything to the girl, that’s none of my business’.

“But I would tell him, as a father. Only because, I want him to feel he can talk to me about everything. Then at the same time, again, I can only give advice.

Peter said he and Emily don’t yell at each other (Credit: ITV)

“I can’t tell him what to do, because he’s got to find his own feet.”

They also discussed the age Peter thought it would be okay for his children to date. Ruth asked him if the rule would be different for his sons and daughters.

He confessed that it did used to be, but Emily has “talked sense” into him.

Pete said on the programme: “[Emily] said, ‘Listen to them because they’re going to do it anyway, but they won’t have your support, which means they’ll probably be likely to make more mistakes’.”

