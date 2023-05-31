He’s on a rage roll – Eamonn Holmes has started on Meghan Markle now

Eamonn Holmes has now hit out at Meghan Markle in the second part of his explosive bombshell interview.

Eamonn, 63, whose career spans more than 30 years, is no stranger to airing his thoughts. This past week, Eamonn has been blasting his former co-star Phillip Schofield following the news of his fling with a younger employee.

However, amid all the Schofe drama at the moment, it appears Eamonn couldn’t help but make a dig a Meghan Markle too.

Eamonn has now hit out at Meghan Markle (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes’ bombshell interview

On Monday (May 29) Eamonn sat down with GB News’ Dan Wootton in a bid to expose even more alleged tales about Phillip – who recently stepped down from ITV and was dropped by his agent of 35 years.

The first part of the explosive interview went live on Monday and saw Eamonn accuse Phillip of creating an atmosphere “where people hated him” on This Morning. He also accused ITV of “covering up” Phillip‘s affair with a younger member of staff on the show.

Last night (May 30) Eamonn’s scathing attack on Phillip and ITV continued – but near the end of the interview, Eamonn made a savage dig at his other enemy Meghan Markle.

Meghan’s name was mentioned during Eamonn’s interview (Credit: Cover Images)

Eamonn Holmes hits out at Meghan Markle

During his chat, Eamonn spoke out about his exit from the long-running ITV show. He previously hosted This Morning – alongside Ruth Langsford – on Fridays from 2006. However, in 2020, they were removed from their Friday slot.

He suggested that he had been axed due to his views. He said that he was let go from the broadcaster after raising questions about 5G.

“I said you should be able to question the narrative about these things,” Eamonn explained. He then launched a dig at Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan – who he branded “humourless”.

Meghan is ‘humourless’, says Eamonn

Speaking about Dame Carolyn McCall – the chief executive of ITV – Dan claimed that the royal “had a lot of influence” on her. He told Eamonn: “She didn’t like the fact you had criticised in her the past. So she seems to have a lot of influence.”

Eamonn responded: “I think the way of dealing with Carolyn McCall and Meghan Markle is to laugh at them and laugh at their wokery because they are humourless. They are all humourless.”

