Eamonn Holmes hits back as This Morning viewers accuse him of fuelling coronavirus conspiracy theory

TV's Eamonn Holmes has hit back at claims he fuelled a coronavirus conspiracy theory on This Morning.

There have been suggestions that 5G WiFi networks are linked to the spread of coronavirus.

However, scientists have insisted the idea of a connection between coronavirus and 5G is "complete rubbish".

Eamonn Holmes hit back at claims he fuelled a coronavirus conspiracy theory (Credit: ITV)

On Monday's This Morning, Eamonn shared his thoughts on the conspiracy theory.

What did he say?

Eamonn said: "What I don’t accept is mainstream media immediately slapping that down as not true when they don’t know it’s not true.

"No one should attack or damage anything but it’s easy to say it’s not true because it suits the state narrative.

"That’s what I’d say as someone with an enquiring mind."

Eamonn said the media can't be sure that the theory is not true (Credit: ITV)

Viewers weren't impressed with Eamonn's comments.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Eamonn Holmes suggested he believes that 5G may be to blame for Coronavirus.

"It is a ridiculous and irresponsible statement to make I suspect he does not really believe this but said so for ratings."

Another said: "Well done Eamonn. You just added more fuel to this 5G conspiracy theory by legitimising what is utter nonsense.

"You need to research properly before pronouncing."

A third added: "Eamonn Holmes just said 5G may be linked to #Coronavirus on #thismorning. Wow."

However, Eamonn has hit back on Twitter and insisted he didn't "spread" the rumour.

He replied to one person: "I didn't spread it.... I reserve the right to listen and question."

5G conspiracy theories

NHS England Medical Director Stephen Powis previously said the conspiracy theories are "the worst kind of fake news".

The conspiracy theories seem to stem from maps showing the correlation between 5G and the number of coronavirus cases.

One theory claims 5G can suppress the immune system.

Another suggests the virus can somehow be transmitted through the use of 5G.

However, Dr Simon Clarke insisted the suggestions are "complete rubbish".

He told the BBC: "The idea that 5G lowers your immune system doesn't stand up to scrutiny.

Scientists insisted 5G does not spread coronavirus (Credit: Pexels)

"Your immune system can be dipped by all sorts of thing - by being tired one day, or not having a good diet.

"Those fluctuations aren't huge but can make you more susceptible to catching viruses."

