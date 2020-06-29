Eamonn Holmes hails Piers Morgan as 'the saviour of breakfast TV'

Eamonn Holmes has launched into a surprise tribute to Piers Morgan.
The This Morning presenter said GMB's outspoken host is "the saviour of breakfast TV".
Before Piers, he added, it had been "bland".
Shaking things up
Eamonn is full of admiration for Piers for livening up breakfast telly.
He told journalist Rodney Edwards on the Human Nature podcast: "He came there and shook it up.
"He was the right man in the right place at the right time. And so far, so good."
A question of time
"But the thing about Piers, and probably why a lot of people watch him, is you don't know how long it'll last, you don't know how long he will last.
"You don't know when he'll have had enough or whatever."
Piers started presenting the show in 2015.
He admitted recently he had got "bored" and that led to him ranting about subjects such as vegan sausage roles.
However, the outspoken presenter has been a ratings winner during the pandemic.
Piers confirmed earlier this year that he had signed a new contract until 2021 on the breakfast show.
Saviour
Eamonn was generous with praise for the BBC's Dan Walker too.
"I think on BBC in the morning, Dan Walker is a very very good presenter, probably more in the mould of what I... I'm somewhere in between Dan Walker and Piers Morgan to be quite truthful," he said.
Eamonn added: "But I think it takes all sorts, and I think we should have a choice as to what to watch and if you don't like it there's another channel so switch over.
'"I think Piers has been the saviour of breakfast television, yes."
Piers is not one to let praise go unnoticed.
He took to Twitter to thank Eamonn for his kind words.
