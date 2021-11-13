Eamonn Holmes could reportedly be replaced by Rochelle Humes on This Morning, after quitting the show for GB News.

The 61-year-old presenter is set to join the struggling network following 15 years on the ITV programme.

But who will replace Eamonn on the sofa?

Eamonn Holmes and Rochelle Humes on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn Holmes to join GB News

According to the Mirror, Eamonn is leaving to host on GB News.

A source told the publication: “Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era.

“He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV. All good things come to an end.”

Meanwhile, Ruth Langsford is likely to leave the show alongside her husband.

It’s since been reported that Rochelle, 32, is a firm favourite to take on Eamonn’s position.

According to OK!, the mum-of-three is “exactly the sort of person” bosses want on the programme.

Rochelle is a regular face on This Morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rochelle to replace Eamonn?

A source told the publication: “Bosses love Rochelle Humes and I wouldn’t be surprised if she was the first person they spoke to about the slot.

“She always impresses when she stands in for Holly and has a great working relationship with the team.

“She’s exactly the sort of person they see as the future of the show.”

Rochelle is a regular face in the This Morning studio.

The star previously stood in for Holly Willoughby while she filmed I’m A Celebrity in Australia.

She has also hosted during half-term and summer breaks.

Eamonn is reportedly leaving for GB News (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, BetFair predict that a male presenter could take over.

At the front at 2/1 favourite is former I’m A Celebrity star Vernon Kaye, with Bradley Walsh not far behind at 5/2.

Rochelle’s husband Marvin is also in the running with odds of 10/1.

Other names in the list include Rylan Clark, Stephen Mulhern, Ben Shephard and Gino D’Acampo.

ED! has contacted Rochelle’s representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, ITV had “no comment” when approached.

