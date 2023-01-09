GB News: Eamonn Holmes reveals he fell victim to scammer who ‘stole a lot of money’ from him

GB News star Eamonn Holmes opened up about being victim to a harrowing ID theft by a scammer on Monday’s show.

The GB News host returned to work after he took four months off to recover from his back surgery and a shoulder injury.

Following his comeback, Eamonn shared the news that he lost ‘a lot of money’ after a con-artist impersonated him and stayed in a luxury hotel for two weeks.

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes fell victim to a scammer (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn reveals he fell victim to identity theft

Presenter Eamonn has revealed that he was conned out of money after falling victim to ID theft.

The broadcaster returned to GB News on Monday after four months away, as he recovered from a back surgery and a shoulder injury.

Discussing his comeback, Eamonn said: “I’m not better, but I’m better than I was and I hope that work will help in the healing process.”

He then detailed that he was victim of a scam.

He revealed that a scammer was ‘using his name’ and impersonating him while staying at a luxury hotel for weeks.

Speaking to his co-host Isabel Webster, he shared: “In Belfast, there is only one Eamonn Holmes. Yet a guy was able to go and live in a hotel using my name for two solid weeks at the top hotel in Belfast.

“No one thought of saying, ‘you’re not as handsome as Eamonn Holmes, you just couldn’t be Eamonn Holmes.’ But he went and he lived in a central Belfast Hotel for two weeks.”

The scammer wasn’t sent away for conning Eamonn Holmes (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes on GB News today

Eamonn also added that the scammer also “stole a lot of money” out of his bank account and bought “all sorts of things”.

He continued: “And then he bought building materials, slabs, concrete, marble fireplaces, all sorts of things.”

However, Eamonn’s judge sadly came to a conclusion that it was a ‘victimless crime’ and that Eamonn should meet with the scammer to reconcile with him.

But Eamonn said he told him “where to stick it”.

“At the end of this, the judge said it’s a victimless crime so he wasn’t sent away,” Eamonn explained.

He recalled on GB News: “The judge basically thought that I should meet up with this guy and reconcile with him. Whatever it is, and I basically told him where to stick it.

“It isn’t a victimless crime. You begin to suspect people around you, people who work for you, all sorts of things. So you suspect lots of things and there’s the stress about it.

“I was very lucky in the fact that the bank reimbursed me.

“But the idea that this is victimless is wrong.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes issues sad health as he finally returns to GB News today

What do you think of our story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.