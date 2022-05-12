Eamonn Holmes worried fans when he didn’t appear on GB News yesterday (May 11).

The veteran presenter, 62, usually hosts the breakfast show with Isabel Webster.

But he was nowhere to be seen.

The star usually presents the show with Isabel Webster (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes on GB News

Fans have loved the father-of-four’s banter on the programme since its debut in January this year.

As a result, they took to Twitter asking where Eamonn was – and if he was “okay”.

One tweeted: “Wonder why @EamonnHolmes wasn’t on GB News Breakfast, hope he’s okay.”

While another gushed: “I thought the same, I only watch it when @EamonnHolmes is on it! LOVE him.”

However, there was no cause for concern.

I’m filming elsewhere on a new show for a week.

Eamonn replied to his followers assuring them he was fine.

He also explained his absence, saying: “I’m filming elsewhere on a new show for a week.”

Other eagled-eyed viewers pointed out the star had said on GB News he wouldn’t be back until next Wednesday.

Eamonn’s new show’s title is under wraps, but we’re sure the star will let us know what he’s working on soon.

Eamonn sparked complaints for his Meghan and Harry comments (Credit: YouTube)

Ofcom complaints

The journalist has an army of fans, but came under fire recently following his comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Eamonn took issue with Harry after the Duke of Sussex said he wanted to ensure the Queen was “protected”.

The presenter said on GB News: “Got to be photographed, got to be on that balcony, he’s bringing a book out where he’s slagging off Camilla and maybe William and his father.

“Why wouldn’t they just throw him over the balcony and her with him?”

But his comments were not well received by some viewers.

One tweeted: “I hope more people report this to Ofcom – no media person should be able to say such things.”

While royal author Omid Scobie said: “You know what isn’t acceptable? Vile ‘commentary’ that only serves to incite violence and hate.”

Ruth called her husband out for his cheeky tweet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Eamonn’s tweet about wife Ruth Langsford

The star has also been in hot water with his wife, Ruth.

He recently tweeted about how asking where the egg cups were started a row between the couple.

Ruth didn’t see the post until she was on Loose Women and didn’t hold back.

As a result, she warned: “Eamonn Holmes, darling, you should be worried now.

“I have a big bone to pick with my husband because I did not know this had gone on. I just saw a headline which popped up on Google.”

