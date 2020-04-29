I'll Get This: ﻿Eamonn Holmes' controversial 5G comments come back to haunt him

Controversial comments made by presenter Eamonn Holmes came back to haunt him as he featured among the celebrities on BBC Two show I'll Get This.

The This Morning favourite, 60, was on the programme last night (Tuesday, April 28) alongside Loose Women star Stacey Solomon, YouTuber and former Strictly contestant Joe Sugg, Radio One host Alice Levine and comedian Phil Wang.

Eamonn Holmes 5G comments came back to haunt him as he featured on I'll Get This (Credit: BBC)

Read more: This Morning viewer breaks down as she reveals she can’t visit husband’s grave during pandemic

As the show aired and the food, drink and laughs flowed, many viewers couldn't help recalling something Eamonn said earlier this month that caused a stir.

What did Eamonn say?

During an episode of This Morning, which he hosts on Fridays with his wife and co-host Ruth Langsford, Eamonn addressed theories that 5G technology might in some way be linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eamonn's Ill Get This episode is available to watch on iPlayer (Credit: BBC)

Some conspiracy theorists believe the symptoms of COVID-19 are caused by electromagnetic radiation coming from 5G towers, rather than a virus. That's despite information debunking such claims being widespread online.

Speaking about the theory on This Morning, Eamonn said: "What I don't accept is mainstream media immediately slapping that down as not true when they don't know it's not true.

"No one should attack or damage or do anything like that. But it's very easy to say it is not true because it suits the state narrative. That's all I would say, as someone with an inquiring mind."

Eamonn made the comments on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

But Dr Simon Clarke, University of Reading-based associate professor in cellular microbiology, commented, as reported by BBC News: "Electromagnetic waves are one thing, viruses are another, and you can't get a virus off a phone mast."

Regulator Ofcom eventually got involved after receiving hundreds of complaints. Later, it said it had issued 'guidance' to ITV.

Is that a 5G phone, Eamonn?

The day after he made the comments, Eamonn responded to the backlash on This Morning and said there's no link between coronavirus and 5G.

But he insisted many people are "looking for answers and that's simply what I was trying to do".

After his appearance on I'll Get This last night, some viewers at home couldn't let the comments slide.

Cue the 5G jokes

On Twitter, one asked: "Did he check for 5G signals before he entered that restaurant?"

Another wrote: "Is that a 5G phone, Eamonn? #IllGetThis."

A third wrote: "I was half expecting Eamonn's picture to be of a 5G coronavirus tower. #IllGetThis."

#IllGetThis

Oh, look! It's Eamonn Holmes on the evil MSM again!

Did he check for 5G signals before he entered that restaurant? pic.twitter.com/vGWCTbcUEn — Mark Smith (@TV_Mark2015) April 28, 2020

Is that a 5g phone, Eamonn? #IllGetThis — Aaron Witcher (@doublewoo) April 28, 2020

I was half-expecting Eamonn’s picture to be of a 5G Coronavirus tower. #IllGetThis — Inspector Morose 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇭🇰🇨🇳 (@InspectorMorose) April 28, 2020

Read more: Ruth Langsford takes savage dig at life coach Nik Speakman live on This Morning

Someone else tweeted, with a winking emoji: "I hope Eamonn Holmes' phone isn't on the 5G network #IllGetThis."

A fifth joked: "'Does the starter have any 5G in it?' #IllGetThis."

I hope Eamonn Holmes’ phone isn’t on the 5g network 😉 #IllGetThis — Jamie Pragnell (@jamie_pragnell) April 28, 2020

“Does the starter have any 5G in it?” #IllGetThis — Graeme, Etc. (@GraemeEtc) April 28, 2020

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.