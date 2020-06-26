Eamonn Holmes begs viewers for support as he and Ruth bicker over flies on This Morning

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are celebrating their 10 year anniversary today, but that didn't stop them bickering on This Morning!

The couple, who regularly have jokey arguments while presenting on a Friday, this time clashed over flies.

Alice Beer was due on to host a segment about pest control during lockdown and the heatwave.

As the pair trailed what was to come, Alice appeared and said she had "the kind and clever ways to get rid of pests from your house".

Eamonn was very specific about what the flies do in their house (Credit: ITV)

Flies blight Ruth and Eamonn

Ruth commented that they had flies and Eamonn said: "When a fly enters your house, it goes under a light pendant and it just goes in triangles around and around."

Ruth said: "Because they're attracted to the light."

But Eamonn cut her off and said: "No. The light isn't on, darling, the fly focuses on the centre of the room."

"Does it?" Ruth said looking confused, "I just find them on the window."

"Wrong," Eamonn told her, "Surely you see flies..."

Ruth gets cross

Eamonn left Ruth confused (Credit: ITV)

Ruth hit back: "No, I've just answered that question, no is the answer I gave you, I haven't noticed them doing that round the lightbulb, I've just noticed them banging at the window trying to get out."

"The viewers will back me up on this," Eamonn said. "I'm telling you, if you have a light in the centre of the room under a pendant the fly will find it and all it will do is fly under it."

Ruth questioned: "In the shade?"

"Under the light," exasperated Eamonn said. "Somebody back me up on this. It's absolutely true. It's a fact. Viewers please help me out here."

And help him out they did because Ruth later revealed the viewers had overwhelmingly backed Eamonn!

Viewers agreed

#ThisMorning Eamonn is totally right about flies. Even with a light off a fly will still fly around and around underneath the ceiling light shade. They do it all the time, unless its the big blue bottles who buzz around the house like maniacs. — elizabeth scott 🇬🇧 (@suzysasha) June 26, 2020

Yes your right about the flies, we have a chandelier and they just keep circling it, get on my nerves lol...#ThisMorning — Tony Wilson (@TonyWil02583666) June 26, 2020

@EamonnHolmes #ThisMorning When looking for a mate, flies will gather around a noticeable landmark. When indoors this is commonly under a lampshade or equivalent. Potential mates will head towards this landmark. Since flies are poor at hovering they will circle around the area. — Rudesniper (@Rudesniper2) June 26, 2020

@thismorning @EamonnHolmes Eamonn your right about the flies 🦟 i have a light with lots of hanging bulbs ..every summer open my window and then there are a pair of flies going round in circles underneath it! i #ThisMorning — Claire (@Clarabear91) June 26, 2020

Ah Eamonn I have noticed this often that flies go round the lightbulb. They can do this for hours and I have often wondered what the attraction is. The lightbulb does not even need to be on. Sharon Glasgow. #ThisMorning # — Sharon (@rachaelcushley) June 26, 2020

@EamonnHolmes is right about flies, they tend to fly around under the light in any room. It’s happening right now in most rooms in my hosue @thismorning #flies #thismorning #itv — Emma Cumberpatch (@em_patchy) June 26, 2020

Some supported Ruth

Ruth just wanted a little bit of support (Credit: ITV)

"Can somebody just send one in support of me," Ruth asked. "'I agree with Ruth the flies are on the window', just one!"

Eamonn replied: "But they're not darling, they're not."

"They are," Ruth insisted.

"They're on the window as well," Eamonn eventually conceded.

And luckily for Ruth some viewers did send in tweets in support of her.

@thismorning yes @RuthieeL flies are always all over the window also the tv 😡#ThisMorning — L E W I S (@lewisa95) June 26, 2020

This Morning continues every weekday at 10am on ITV.

