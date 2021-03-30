Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are set to return to This Morning next week.

The married pair, who previously hosted every Friday, last appeared on the ITV programme during February half-term.

Now, the duo are back for another short stint over Easter.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are returning to This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Confirming the news on Twitter, Eamonn told a fan: “It’s only the one week from April 5th this year but really looking forward to it.”

And it didn’t take long for viewers to share their excitement.

One replied: “Have my calendar marked Eamonn! I can hardly wait to see you and Ruth back on TV!!”

Another said: “Look forward to seeing you both then.”

In addition, a third simply wrote: “Oh great!”

Eamonn and Ruth were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary at the start of the year.

The couple previously hosted every Friday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple still continue to host the show during the half-terms.

As regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are usually off, they present for five days that week.

During their February stint, viewers called for Eamonn and Ruth to return to good.

At the time, one said: “@thismorning much prefer @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes than their replacements! Bring them back on a Friday!!”

Meanwhile, it came months after producers made the decision to cut the duo from their Friday show.

Following the announcement, they said in a statement: “We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a Ball you two! It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half-term.”

Eamonn and Ruth hosted in February (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn and Ruth open up

The announcement follows shortly after Eamonn opened up on his struggles with chronic pain.

Furthermore, the much-loved presenter is currently having physio to help deal with the issue.

Sharing the news on Twitter, he said: “Starting the day by tackling the pain from the night before. On the physio table. Chronic pain. Just can’t get it to go away.”

Eamonn added: “Sadly so many of you know the feeling. Thanks for sharing your stories. I’m determined to beat this… however much it hurts.”

Meanwhile, Ruth recently revealed the horrific moment she was sexually assaulted at the age of 11.

She also said she was “followed a few times” and “flashed at” during her school years.

