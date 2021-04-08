Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford argue over getting their dog Maggie stuffed

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford argued over the option to get their dog Maggie preserved on This Morning today (April 8).

During the programme, the married pair were discussing Luisa Zissman’s decision to get her beloved horse Madrono stuffed.

Eamonn explained he found comfort in being able to see Maggie again, while Ruth begged to differ.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford argued on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford say?

The proud dog owners previously recused Maggie from a Dog’s Trust home.

Speaking about their Border collie cross, Eamonn said: “I am a great fan of this.

“I am very much in favour, I have made plans for my dog…”

Ruth interrupted: “You have not. Not without my say so, you haven’t.

“You want to do that, but I can’t think of anything worse – so legally where do you stand on that?”

The couple then began to discuss whether laws had been implemented on the decision process.

Turning to his wife, Eamonn went on: “So you’re going to put [Maggie] in a bin liner out in the back garden? Is that what you’re going to do?”

Ruth replied: “No, I’m going to give her a proper burial with a headstone or something to mark it.

“I don’t want a stuffed Maggie reminding me that she’s not there anymore – I couldn’t think of anything worse.”

I have made plans for my dog

Eamonn said: “Well I think Luisa has done an amazing thing.”

Ruth agreed with her husband, who cheekily added: “Well we’re getting it done, we’re getting it done.”

The pair – who are presenting the show this week – were also joined Gyles Brandreth.

Eamonn and Ruth disagreed over the decision to get their dog stuffed (Credit: ITV)

Eamonn and Ruth chat to Luisa Zissman

Later on in the show, Eamonn and Ruth spoke to Luisa about her horse.

Luisa’s horse sadly passed away in 2019 after a four year battle with “aggressive melanomas”.

Explaining her decision, the reality star shared: “Everyone deals with grief in different ways. He is so majestic and so beautiful. I just couldn’t bear not to see him again.

“I don’t know how to describe it, I just wanted him forever.”

Furthermore, the former Big Brother star got emotional as she discussed Madrono’s health struggles.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Luisa shared the moment she reunited with her stuffed horse on Instagram.

The married pair spoke to Luisa Zissman (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning viewers react?

Just like Eamonn and Ruth, the segment appeared to divide viewers.

Many agreed with Luisa’s decision, with one saying: “Much love to Luisa Zissman. I can tell that interview about her beloved horse was a tricky one.”

A second tweeted: “I actually cried a bit, the love for her beautiful horse was so pure, totes emosh.”

However, one disagreed: “Sorry but I think having your horse stuffed is utterly disrespectful and weird. Let the animal should rest in peace in its entirety. Why can’t Luisa remember him with photos, videos, and memories?”

In addition, another shared: “It’s a bit weird to have your dead horse stuffed, most people just look at old photos and buy a new horse.”

Furthermore, a third said: “Luisa Zissman trying to stay relevant by having her horse stuffed… TV work dried up has it love? #thismorning.”

