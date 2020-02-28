Ralf Little to stay in the next series of Death In Paradise after exit fears

Viewers of smash-hit crime drama Death In Paradise were preparing themselves for the exit of Ralf Little - aka DI Neville Parker - after photographs and clips ahead of last night's series finale (Thursday February 27 2020) saw the character stage his own leaving party.

But millions breathed a sigh of relief when it was revealed that both Ralf and Neville would be returning in series nine.

It’s bittersweet news for D.I Neville Parker as he’s given the all clear to go home.



Luckily for you, you’re invited to his leaving party tonight at 9pm. Don’t be late. #DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/b0T1dwocrB — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) February 27, 2020

Ralf, 40, took over from Irish comedian Ardal O'Hanlon in the lead role earlier in series nine, but his onscreen character has always made it clear to anyone who would listen that his stay on the tropical Caribbean island of Saint Marie would only be a temporary one.

And you can see why: throughout the series he has complained of allergies and "unusual hypersensitivity to the sun", which isn't ideal when you consider the sun-kissed location.

Ahead of last night's series finale, the show's official Twitter feed posted a message to fans.

It’s bittersweet news for D.I Neville Parker as he’s given the all-clear to go home.

Ralf joined the show earlier in series nine (Credit: BBC)

Fans were expecting Neville to say his goodbyes, and fans on Twitter responded to the show's message.

"Blimey! Last ep already!?! Only seems 5 mins ago Neville sneezed and itched his way to Saint Marie! Hope the leaving do will be a 'you're staying instead!' and hosted by Mayor Bordey.

"We're not seeing enough of our fave bar owner! Good series though," one fan wrote.

Another said: "Sad to see the Inspector go, even though I would prefer he could handle his allergies a bit better."

"Am enjoying D.I Neville too - just needs a bit of sunshine to get rid of those pesky allergies!" a third commented.

Here’s a big sunny Saint Marie thank you to all of you that have tuned in to this series.



We hope you enjoyed your time with us on the island!#DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/8lMCIi3VLR — Death in Paradise (@deathinparadise) February 27, 2020

When it came to closing leaving party scene, Neville surprised his colleagues by saying: "I'm fed up of living life the way I have to, instead of the way I want to.

"What I'm saying is I'd love to be your DI permanently if you'll have me."

He also said in the episode: "Lately I've started to worry that I'm going to wake up when I'm 90 and regret every single second that I just made do with my life."

Looks like he's made the right decision.

Viewers have mixed feelings...

