Monday 2nd March 2020
Drama

Viewers of new crime series McDonald & Dodds convinced they've seen a detective like this before

Ever that raincoat looks familiar...

By Entertainment Daily
Updated:

ITV welcomed a new crime drama last night (Sunday, March 1), with the heavily trailed McDonald & Dodds.

The two-hour episode paired together an 'odd couple' of detectives in the beautiful city of Bath.

While Lauren McDonald (Tala Gouveia) was a fast-talking Londoner, Dodds (Jason Watkins, last seen in Midsomer Murders) was a mildly spoken, middle-aged loner who wore a mac.

Dismissed by his colleagues as a buffoon-y dinosaur, Dodds had hidden depths.

The series was filmed in the city of Bath (Credit: ITV)

He spent a lot of time doing research about the crime and his absent-minded manner tricked his suspects into confessing more than they'd have liked.

And if this put you in mind of another legendary detective, you were in good company.

Twitter was awash with viewers comparing him to Peter Falk's iconic character, Columbo...

Dodds reminded a lot of viewers of Columbo (Credit: Splash)

The duo were looking into a murder at the home of rich inventor Max Crockett (Robert Lindsay).

He's behind you, Max! (Credit: ITV)

Max was the head of a family of three grown-up daughters, each one vying to inherit his fortune.

Everyone in the Crockett family has a reason to want Max's money (Credit: ITV)

The first episode took a little while to introduce all the characters, and some viewers weren't that happy with the pace...

But over all, it looks like a lot of people want to watch a drama that's not gory or violent or causes them to have nightmares when they go to bed.

