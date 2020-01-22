Midsomer Murders: Viewers slam 'lame' and 'far-fetched' 'Strictly' episode

ITV viewers branded Midsomer Murders 'lame' and 'far-fetched' after watching the detective drama's Strictly episode.
Last night's (21.01.20) instalment featured a touring dance show which, beneath its glamorous exterior, hid some rather nasty feuds that boiled over when one of the dancers was murdered.
Read more: Midsomer Murders actor Neil Stuke hits back at criticism of last night's episode
Tuesday's episode was the first in the new series and guest starred former Coronation Street actor Nigel Havers, who played the ailing sponsor of the dance extravaganza, Andrew Wilder.
Titled The Point of Balance, it also featured a swathe of past Strictly Come Dancing contestants - including actor Cassidy Little, former Steps singer Faye Tozer, ex Hollyoaks star Danny Mac, Natalie Gumede of Corrie fame and Tom Chambers, who has appeared in Holby City and Casualty.
Despite the numerous recognisable faces, not all viewers enjoyed the episode.
Reacting on Twitter, one said: "The cast were great but I thought this week's was one of the worst I've ever seen, rather dull tbh and not wrapped up as well as other cases #midsomermurders."
Another viewer tweeted: "Not sure if tonight's #midsomermurders was the best, but excellent cast!"
A third wrote: "#midsomermurders - it's official. It's as far-fetched as [bleep] from China."
This week's was one of the worst I've ever seen.
Someone else said: "Just when I thought #midsomermurders couldn't get any more wonderfully lame, they do a crossover with Strictly Come Dancing."
"How boring, Nigel could have done it from the comfort of his own home and escaped in the helicopter in a dramatic fashion but nooooo," said another, adding: "It was chief inspector from Father Brown and his dreadful eyeliner."
A sixth disappointed viewer joked: "#midsomermurders Definitely the best bit, end credits."
Read more: Holby City viewers in tears as Serena Campbell makes her exit
Some viewers enjoyed it though, with one tweeting: "Loving the #Strictly spectacular #midsomermurders tonight! How many ex-contestants?"
Someone else said: "No matter what, #midsomermurders @ITV is such a joy, the stories are fun and the murder stories crazy, just know this is a fabulous comedy crime drama. Yes, I added comedy, just think about it."
- Midsomer Murders is available to watch on catch-up at ITV Hub
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.