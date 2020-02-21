Excited Line of Duty fans go wild as creator Jed Mercurio tweets behind-the-scenes snap

Jed Mercurio got Line of Duty fans very worked up earlier today as he shared a picture from filming for the BBC drama's forthcoming sixth series.

Creator and writer Jed shared a shot of Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming and Martin Compston as DS Steve Arnott pointing guns at each other.

In between them is Superintendent Ted Hastings, looking unconscious - possibly even dead.

But before any fans het the wrong idea, there's also a very large 'H' across his lap and Jed's words confirmed it was all a set-up for fun.

He wrote alongside the image: "A great first week of filming #LineofDuty Series 6."

OMG I nearly had a little wee with excitement!

"Here’s a publicity shot that’s been approved 100% spoiler free by ⁦⁦

@bbcpress

⁩," Jed joked.

Fans clearly adored the wind-up, which raised expectations for the new series even more among hyped-up supporters.

Mother of God! (Credit: BBC)

"This is the best photo to ever exist," one Twitter user replied to Jed.

"Looks pretty spoiler free to me," another joked.

And a third person gushed: "OMG I nearly had a little wee with excitement! Can’t wait."

Echoing one of Ted's many familiar expressions, another person tweeted: "Mother of God!"

Martin also retweeted Jed's post with his 261,000 Twitter followers, ensuring even more eyes saw it.

"H for hilarious," contributed yet another observer.

Back to work for this lot at the #LineOfDuty Series 6 read-through! 🚔 @line_of_duty pic.twitter.com/ulMQ45wWfS — BBC One (@BBCOne) February 11, 2020

And another post - among dozens of others to be tagged with plenty of laughing emojis - summed many other reactions with: "Brilliant.

"I love how you guys have so much fun filming."

The new series of Line of Duty is believed to be set 18 months after series five.

According to reports, the plot will focus on a new case for AC-12, with Kelly Macdonald joining the cast as Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson.

She will be joined by Shalom Brune-Franklin, Perry Fitzpatrick, Andi Osho, and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

Show runner Jed has previously promised that Kelly's character will be an "enigmatic adversary" for AC-12.

