White House Farm: Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway accused of 'ruining' the ending

Good Morning Britain viewers have accused presenter Kate Garraway of 'ruining' the ending to ITV drama White House Farm.

During today's (February 12 2020) episode of the popular daytime show, GMB's Kate was discussing what was to come when she said: "The true story of how Jeremy Bamber killed his family to inherit their fortune.

"This morning, his former best friend joins us live with a new revelation about what he thinks really happened."

Viewers thought Kate had 'ruined' the ending, despite the story being widely known (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Convicted killer Jeremy Bamber claims he has 'ultimate alibi' for White House Farm murders

On Twitter, some viewers were upset at being told how the drama will end - despite the fact it is based on a very high-profile case and has been widely reported in the news.

One tweeted: "@GMB @kategarraway thanks for ruining the ending of #WhiteHouseFarm. I hadn't known the story and have been gripped trying to decide who had done it. A not happy Carl in Bury."

Some of us didn't know what happened!

Someone else said: "Thanks to @GMB for ruining the end of White House Farm for me... final isn't 'til this evening but you just have away the ending #whitehousefarm #goodmorningbritian."

A third wrote: "@GMB thanks for confirming Jeremy was the killer in White house farm before the final TONIGHT. Some of us didn't know what happened!"

@GMB @kategarraway thanks for ruining the ending of #WhiteHouseFarm I hadn't known the story and have been gripped trying to decide who had done it. A not happy Carl in Bury 😡 — Bradley1 (@Radcliffeshaker) February 12, 2020

Thanks to @GMB for ruining the end of White House Farm for me... final isn’t till this evening but you just have away the ending ☹️🤬 #whitehousefarm #goodmorningbritian — Hazel (@hazelf88) February 12, 2020

@GMB thanks for confirming Jeremy was the killer in White house farm before the final TONIGHT 🤦‍♀️some of us didnt know what happened!!!! — Karen Marie Cotter (@KarenDean1981) February 12, 2020

White House Farm has had viewers gripped since its first episode aired last month.

But some have complained that the six-part drama has been drawn out and should have been told in fewer episodes.

The story explores the tragic murder of an Essex family in 1985 and stars Mark Addy as DS Stan Jones, alongside celebrated scouse actor Stephen Graham, who plays DCI Thomas 'Taff' Jones.

Stephen Graham as DCI Jones (Credit: ITV)

Read more: White House Farm: Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas hailed after 'outstanding' performance

Despite praising The Virtues star's otherwise commendable performance, some viewers had a hard time getting past Stephen's Welsh accent when the drama first got underway.

While his efforts were lauded by Welsh actor Matthew Rhys when a clip of White House Farm was aired on The Graham Norton Show, but a number of viewers at home weren't convinced.

- White House Farm concludes tonight at 9pm on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.