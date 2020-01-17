Death in Paradise: Viewers delighted as fan favourite Harry the Lizard returns to series

Fans of BBC crime drama Death in Paradise were delighted to see an old favourite return to the show.

In the second episode of the new series, aired on Thursday (16.01.20) evening, Harry the Lizard scuttled onto our screens - and it seems viewers at home had been wondering when the little green reptile would make an appearance.

Harry, a CGI leopard anole, has been in Death in Paradise since the very first episode in 2011 and he's made numerous appearances since then.

In last night's episode, Harry leapt onto a table where DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O'Hanlon) was sitting and the detective asked him: "Are you having any woman problems yourself, Harry?"

Harry the Lizard is back (Credit: BBC)

Jack was steeling himself for a date with a tourist named Anna, with whom he struck up a friendship last week, but he burned with guilt at the thought he might be betraying the memory of his late wife.

The lizard stared at him blankly and Jack added: "Lucky you..."

Series nine is actor Ardal O'Hanlon's last (Credit: BBC)

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer said: "Enjoyed [this] episode of #DeathInParadise and good to see Harry the Lizard."

Someone else wrote: "I like Harry, he's a cute lizard! #DeathinParadise."

Yay, Harry is back.

A third tweeted: "Ahh I was wondering when the lizard would make an appearance #deathinparadise."

Another said simply: "Harry the Lizard #deathinparadise."

"Yay, Harry is back #deathinparadise," a fifth tweeted excitedly.

"I love Harry #deathinparadise," said a sixth with a string of heart-eye emojis.

Death in Paradise viewers are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the show's next lead detective, following the announcement last year that Ardal O'Hanlon had quit.

After the show released a teaser picture on its Twitter feed, fans were quick to suggest it could be The Royle Family actor Ralf Little in the image.

Sure enough, bosses later confirmed that Ralf would be coming on board to play Detective Inspector Neville Parker.

