Cold Feet fans thrilled to see former Corrie star Sacha Parkinson play Laura

Fans of Coronation Street were delighted to see former cobbles actress Sacha Parkinson pop up in comedy-drama Cold Feet.

In last night's episode (Tuesday January 27), Adam (James Nesbitt) tracked down the girl who he and Rachel (Helen Baxendale), his late wife who was killed in a car crash, tried to adopt in the fourth series.

Sacha plays Laura in Cold Feet (Credit: ITV)

Former Corrie star Sacha portrayed Laura, who Adam and Rachel never ended up adopting after discovering they were expecting a baby.

Adam and Laura's meeting in series nine, 19 years later, was initially awkward but they eventually bonded over their shared history and what happened with the failed adoption.

Adam tracked down the daughter he almost adopted (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans reacted with delight on Twitter, as Sacha played Weatherfield's Sian Powers from 2009 until 2011.

One wrote: "Omg it's Sian from #Corrie #ColdFeet."

Another, remembering the character, replied: "You mean Sophie [Webster's] old love?"

A third tweeted, after Laura's initial introduction on Cold Feet last week: "@SachaLParkinson fabulous seeing you on #coldfeet tonight."

Omg it's Sian from Corrie.

"Anyone know the name of the actress playing Laura in #ColdFeet please?" asked a fourth, alongside a smiley face emoji.

Others heaped praise on the show for bringing the character back, as one wrote: "Bringing Laura back into #ColdFeet is a really brilliant plot line, opens up so many possibilities."

Someone else put, with a crying emoji: "Adam and Laura talking about Rachel #coldfeet."

You mean Sophie’s old love? — Sally Dee (@saturnexpress) January 28, 2020

@SachaLParkinson fabulous seeing you on #coldfeet tonight 💞 — Team Sacha Parkinson (@TeamSacha) January 20, 2020

Anyone know the name of the actress playing Laura in #ColdFeet please? ☺️ — Lauren Young (@Lauren_LAP) January 27, 2020

Bringing Laura back into #ColdFeet is a really brilliant plot line

Opens up so many possibilities — markshorland (@markezawomble) January 27, 2020

Adam and Laura talking about Rachel😭 #coldfeet — Freya 🏳️‍🌈 (@FreyaaGilbert_x) January 27, 2020

It follows reports that Cold Feet could be back next year.

Actor Robert Bathurst, 62, who plays David Marsden, has suggested it could return for a "one-off" special in 2021, despite plans for the show to take a break after this series.

Discussions have reportedly taken place around the idea of a longer episode to tide fans over, as Robert told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "I mean there's talk of a one-off. It's just talk. I don't know any more than that."

