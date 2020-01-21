Bertie Carvel reveals he doesn't think the BBC can afford a third series of Doctor Foster

Bertie Carvel doesn't think the BBC can afford a Doctor Foster return.

The 42-year-old actor, who played cheating Simon Foster in the first two series, isn't expecting a third series of the TV thriller because of the success his former co-stars Suranne Jones and Jodie Comer have enjoyed since the second season aired three years ago.

Bertie played the cheating husband in Doctor Foster (Credit: BBC)

He's quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "It will be difficult to get the band back together. That's the challenge with British TV, there aren't the budgets to keep people in golden hand-cuffs with such huge options.

"It was a blessing we were able to do the second and I wasn't too busy at that stage. The further we go in time, everybody's career is doing very nicely.

"You have to make a big investment in something in order to make it an endlessly returnable series."

While Suranne has gone onto appear in the likes of Save Me, Vanity Fair and Gentleman Jack, Jodie has become a global star with her role as Villanelle in Killing Eve.

Meanwhile, next month Bertie himself will play a British spy in Channel 4's Baghdad Central, but he has refused to say too much about the upcoming police drama.

He added: "I can't say much without giving the plot away. But I enjoy that stuff and I carry the scars."

Very excited to share the first trailer for #BaghdadCentral, coming very soon to @Channel4! https://t.co/tDRfKZVg1p — Euston Films (@eustonfilms) January 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Doctor Foster creator Mike Bartlett previously revealed plot details for a potential third series, but he admitted any return would have to come "at the right time".

He explained: "That ending of series two leaves a lot open to come back to: where has the son Tom gone and what's happening to him?

"What happens to the parents? That's the sort of story territory we'd be in, but it's not written yet.

Suranne Jones has gone on to be hugely successful following her role in Doctor Foster (Credit: Splash News)

"No one has ever put pressure on me to make more of it. I think the BBC would rather I did something new, but if we do bring Doctor Foster back it will only thrive if we do it at the right time."

