Saturday 22nd February 2020
Viewers beg BBC for full series of Bumps after 'hilarious' pilot

Amanda Redman starred in the comedy as a 62-year-old pregnant woman!

By Niamh Spence
Amanda Redman's new BBC One comedy pilot has left viewers begging for more, after they found it 'hilarious'.

Her one-off comedy drama Bumps told the story of Anita (played by Amanda), a single woman of 62 who decided she wanted to have a baby via IVF, before discovering her daughter was also pregnant.

Amanda Redman's character Anita was broody (Credit: BBC)

Viewers were expecting a potentially dull and predictable comedy but were delighted to be met with cheeky one-liners, hilariously awkward scenes and even a joke about a vibrator.

One viewer said: "Better than expected, actually. Good cast, some good music."

Another agreed saying: "I was FULLY PREPARED to not like #Bumps but actually it's quite good."

Seb Cardinal, Philip Jackson and Lisa McGrillis starred alongside Amanda Redman in the new BBC show (Credit: BBC)

Having a baby at her age? She’s older than the NHS.

Viewers now really want to see more...

Viewers loved Anita's quick one-liners (Credit: BBC)

As the comedy unfolded, viewers were in stitches over one particular scene when Anita showed a video to her IVF doctor with the eager phrase: "Have a look at this, this is me on my vibrator..."

There was much praise for lead actress Amanda Redman in her role as the determined Anita, who decided that she wanted a baby after realising her child-avoiding son and daughter wouldn't be giving her any grandchildren to spoil.

Although, some will be in for a disappointment as they didn't realise it was only a one-off (for now)...

However not all viewers thought the new series was funny, with a few watchers describing the new comedy as 'clumsy' and 'predictable'.

The BBC is yet to announce whether the pilot will get a full series but we will keep you posted!

