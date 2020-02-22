Viewers beg BBC for full series of Bumps after 'hilarious' pilot

Amanda Redman's new BBC One comedy pilot has left viewers begging for more, after they found it 'hilarious'.
Her one-off comedy drama Bumps told the story of Anita (played by Amanda), a single woman of 62 who decided she wanted to have a baby via IVF, before discovering her daughter was also pregnant.
Viewers were expecting a potentially dull and predictable comedy but were delighted to be met with cheeky one-liners, hilariously awkward scenes and even a joke about a vibrator.
One viewer said: "Better than expected, actually. Good cast, some good music."
Another agreed saying: "I was FULLY PREPARED to not like #Bumps but actually it's quite good."
Having a baby at her age? She’s older than the NHS.
Viewers now really want to see more...
So many laughs to enjoy in #Bumps and whoever cast @redman1_amanda and @Lou_Jameson as sisters is a genius. Bring on a series.
— David Richardson (@RichardsonBF) February 22, 2020
I loved #Bumps - great script, great cast, MORE PLEASE
— Mark Aldridge (@DrMarkAldridge) February 21, 2020
Ok so #Bumps review - love it. Love it. Love it. Love it. Love it. Love it. Love it. Love it.
Also @BBCOne if you dont pick it up as a full series, you're daft.@redman1_amanda bloody fabulous and gorgeous Just the kind of show we need on a dreary night ❤❤❤❤
— Emma Carroll 🎀🤩💜 (@McsEmma) February 21, 2020
I enjoyed it. The concept was original. Showed promise. I think there should be more. #Bumps
— Jewel Brigden (@JewelBrigden) February 21, 2020
Just watched Amanda Redman's new comedy Bumps. Lookin' good... Curious to see what happens next, lol! #Bumps
— Pat (@kitchasst1) February 21, 2020
OMG @redman1_amanda please tell us the @BBCOne are going to commission #bumps for an upcoming series in the near future! 😘
— Jane E Haddon (@JaneygirlJane) February 21, 2020
As the comedy unfolded, viewers were in stitches over one particular scene when Anita showed a video to her IVF doctor with the eager phrase: "Have a look at this, this is me on my vibrator..."
@redman1_amanda #Bumps "This is me on my vibrator..." made me turn my head around from pouring kettle so fast I now have whiplash. #dirtyminded
— Personal Responsibility Esq. (@Wilbur37189215) February 21, 2020
There was much praise for lead actress Amanda Redman in her role as the determined Anita, who decided that she wanted a baby after realising her child-avoiding son and daughter wouldn't be giving her any grandchildren to spoil.
Although, some will be in for a disappointment as they didn't realise it was only a one-off (for now)...
Loved @BBCOne #Bumps. Am still smiling thinking about it #amandaredman
— farrah jaufuraully (@WhatIMightThink) February 21, 2020
@redman1_amanda #Bumps was brilliant tonight!, I can't wait for next weeks episode now 😄
— Sarah x (@finnerty_sarah) February 21, 2020
@redman1_amanda Loved your new show #Bumps Its great to ha e you back on our screens again. Looking forward to next weeks. Xx 💗
— Katie (@ShatteredxDream) February 21, 2020
However not all viewers thought the new series was funny, with a few watchers describing the new comedy as 'clumsy' and 'predictable'.
Was #Bumps good, was Bumps bad...?? 😕 I didn’t think it started very well. It felt a bit of a ‘clumsy’ introduction. Parts didn’t make sense, but there were also one or two good lines. Worth a series?? Not my cup of tea, but others may like it.
— Rich Anthony, Esq. (@MrRichAnthony) February 21, 2020
Great cast, great acting but so predictable. I would love to see a series with this cast but the storyline would have to be so much better. #bumps
— PepperPot (@philm2244) February 21, 2020
Oh my god. This is worse than any sitcom I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve watched 6 mins and I’m blown away how it ever got commissioned. #Bumps
— (((Mark Taylor))) (@MaGaTa76) February 21, 2020
The BBC is yet to announce whether the pilot will get a full series but we will keep you posted!
