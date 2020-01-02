Bancroft viewers disgusted as Elizabeth watches son have sex with new girlfriend

Telly fans were left horrified after tuning in to the new series of ITV drama Bancroft and seeing the titular character watch her own son having sex.

The new series, which got underway last night (01.01.20), sees former Broadchurch actress Sarah Parish reprise her role as killer cop Elizabeth Bancroft.

And it seems the shock factor was turned up to 11 in the series opener.

Sarah Parish is back as Elizabeth Bancroft (Credit: ITV)

In the first of three episodes, Elizabeth followed her estranged son Joe (played by Adam Long) to the hotel he was staying at with girlfriend Annabelle Connors (Charlotte Hope).

Joe and Annabelle (Credit: ITV)

Both of Annabelle's parents were murdered and Bancroft, investigating, was keen to find out more about the two lovers.

At one point, Elizabeth spied on them getting intimate in a swimming pool - and even appeared to lock eyes with Annabelle as she had passionate sex with Joe.

Joe and Annabel had passionate sex in a pool while his mum watched (Credit: ITV)

Viewers reacted with horror on Twitter at the "disgusting" and "weird" moment.

One said, with a string of vomiting emojis: "Did #Bancroft just watch her son have sex???"

Why is she just stood there watching her son have sex?

Someone else demanded, using a nauseated emoji: "Who stands watching their Son have sex? #ElizabethBancroft does! Disgusting #Bancroft #SarahParish."

"Why is she just stood there watching her son have sex? #weird #Bancroft," wrote a third.

Did #Bancroft just watch her son have sex??? 🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/0wrKD75fua — Carrianne Brown (@Cazzybelle1414) January 1, 2020

Why is she just stood there watching her son have sex 🤨 #weird #Bancroft — evann griffiths (@evann_lfc) January 1, 2020

A fourth wrote: "Why is she watching her son have sex? Weird mother!!! #Bancroft."

Another tweeted: "Woah woah woah woah woah. Did she just watch her son have sex? Did the girl he was having sex with see her watching? Wtf? #Bancroft."

"Me when Bancroft was watching Joe and Annabelle in the pool #awks #Bancroft," said a sixth, using awkward emojis.

Why is she watching her son have sex 🙈



Weird mother!!!



#Bancroft — kryssy 💜 (@krystlew123) January 1, 2020

Woah woah woah woah woah. Did she just watch her son have sex? Did the girl he was having sex with see her watching? Wtf? #Bancroft — dirty and wrong (@dirtyandwrong) January 1, 2020

Me when Bancroft was watching Joe and Annabelle in the pool 😶😶😶 #awks #Bancroft pic.twitter.com/P4UpPK0Ov9 — Aimée (@aimee_teare) January 1, 2020

- Bancroft continues tonight (02.01.20) at 9pm on ITV

