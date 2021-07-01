Dragons’ Den: Why is blue light harmful and where can I buy Ocushield blue light blockers?

Peter Jones returns to join Taj Lalvani, Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies and Touker Suleyman on Dragons’ Den – but what is blue light and why is it harmful?

In tonight’s 13th episode of Dragons’ Den series 18, a pair of optometrists pitch their business idea – Ocushield blue light blockers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pitch on Thursday July 01 2021.

Optometrists Assad and Dhruvin pitch their blue light filter on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: Ocushield blue light blockers

Optometrists Assad and Dhruvin hope the Dragons will see a bright future in their anti-blue light filtering idea.

They believe their invention – medically-rated screen protectors – filter out harmful blue light, to protect your eyes, skin and help you sleep better.

They say it will transform the eye health of a nation obsessed with technology, by preventing eye strain, headaches and blurry vision.

Digital devices and screens emit blue light and can affect our health and wellbeing.

Ocushield is a screen filter that goes directly into the screen itself and absorbs blue light.

They say: “Our products are useful, because screens have become an integral part of people’s lives and we feel it’s going to help their wellbeing.”

Ocushield is recommended by ‘Dr Eye Health’ Joseph Allen.

He says Ocushield is his favourite blue filter on the market to prevent harmful blue light from screens entering your eyes.

They provide products for mobile phones, iPads, Macbooks and monitors, starting at £24.99 for phones, £29.99 for iPads and glasses retail for £39.99.

They also sell blue-blocking glasses and a desk lamp, all of which limit blue light exposure.

Dragons’ Den: What is blue light?

Blue light is exactly that: light with blue wavelengths.

They are supposedly beneficial during daylight hours because they boost attention, reaction times and mood.

However, these lights are great for the daytime because they keep us awake, and bad at night because they often impede sleep.

Blue light is part of the visible light spectrum – what the human eye can see.

Vibrating within the 380 to 500 nanometer range, it has the shortest wavelength and highest energy.

About one-third of all visible light is considered high-energy visible, or “blue” light.

Peter Jones rejoins the Dragons after his period of self-isolation (Credit: BBC One)

Why is blue light bad for you?

Dhruvin Patelk explains that blue light can affect users in three different ways – eyes, sleep and skin.

If you’re looking at a screen for a period of time, that accumulative exposure causes visual stress so you get tired eyes and headaches.

If you use the blue light in the evening, the blue light supresses a hormone called melatonin and that’s a hormone that tells your body to sleep.

Tej also tells the Dragons that blue light is linked to “dry eye syndrome”, which is caused by a chronic lack of sufficient lubrication and moisture on the surface of the eye.

Symptoms can be a burning sensation, itchy eyes, sore eyes and blurred vision.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursday July 01 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

