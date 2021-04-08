Dragons’ Den series 18 continues on Thursday (April 08 2021) with five budding entrepreneurs braving the glare of the five Dragons – but what is mushroom coffee?

Charlotte Bailey and partner Sean Ali pitch their superfood powder, hoping for investment.

Here’s a rundown of the top pitches in episode two.

Sean Ali and Charlotte Bailey pitch to the five Dragons, but what is mushroom coffee?

Super-U: What is mushroom coffee?

University graduates Charlotte Bailey and Sean Ali hope that the Dragons will invest in their organic superfood powders business.

They founded Super-U in 2017, but now want £50,000 for a five per cent share.

Sean, 28, and Charlotte, 24, impress the Dragons with their business plan and the reasons behind it – Charlotte has Coeliac Disease, while Sean battled Lumpkins Lymphoma.

Superfood powders are superfoods – foods rich with protein, vitamins, and antioxidants – dehydrated and finely ground into powders.

They can then be added to baked goods, smoothies, yoghurts and drinks.

What is mushroom coffee? Does it taste of mushrooms?

Mushroom coffee is their top seller.

It contains only 50mgs of caffeine per cup, instead of the possible 200mgs in standard coffee.

Charlotte tells the Dragons that ‘shroom coffee is also good for brain health and focus.

It gives energy without the jitters or caffeine crash.

It’s a blend of premium instant Arabica Coffee, Maca and dual-extracted Chaga, Cordyceps & Lion’s Mane Mushrooms.

It tastes smooth and like coffee – not like mushrooms apparently!

The catch? A packet of 60 servings cost £34.99.

Charlie and Jason pitch their low calorie beer to the Dragons (Credit: BBC One)

Gen!us low calorie craft lager: can alcohol be good for you?

Charlie Craig and Jason Clarke believe they have combined alcohol and well being with their business Gen!us Craft Brewing.

They say health is at the forefront of their proposition, and pitch a vegan, low-calorie craft lager.

Brewed with the finest pilsner malt and three hop varieties, Gen!us Craft Lager contains exactly one unit of alcohol per can and 79 calories – less than an apple!

Most lagers are 150 calories per can.

At the moment, Gen!us lagers are available in spas and not in large shops.

The Manmower: A portable beard groomer

Inventor Tim Mount pitched his Manmower beard groomer.

Based on the old-fashioned lawnmowers, Tim’s man-bag sized groomer has an internal blade which aims to slices away at your facial hair while on the go.

The Manmower needs no electricity, no shaving cream, no water and no prep.

Gina and Hawaa pitch their plaque detecting app (Credit: BBC One)

What is mushroom coffee? Uunn plaque app

Gina and Hawaa demonstrate their plaque-detecting app – the world’s first plaque tracker for your teeth.

Uunn is an app that is designed to measure how clean your teeth are.

It’s a lens you slide over the camera on your smartphone.

Take three photos of your teeth, upload the photos to the app, and the app then uses AI technology to analyse the plaque and show you where it is.

The aim of the Uunn is to keep your plaque to less than one per cent.

Kameese pitches her range of afro and curly hair products (Credit: BBC One)

Nylah Naturals: Afro and curly hair products

Entrepreneur Kameese Davies puts in a heartfelt pitch to the Dragons when she pitches her up-scale range of afro and curly hair products.

The mum-of-two launched her award-winning Nylah Naturals hair care brand in March 2018 and wants investment from the Dragons.

Birmingham-based Kameese wants to create products and services that better the lives of black and minority-ethnic children, who she believes are over-represented in the care system.

Her hair care business is inspired by a struggle to find products suitable for her daughter, who suffers with eczema and sensitive skin.

Nylah Naturals caters for all types of curls, coils and textures and is completely natural and cruelty free.

It’s aimed at women, children and men with textured hair and is suitable for the whole family.

She is currently in talks to be stocked in Superdrug.

Dragon’s Den continues on Thursday April 08 2021 at 8pm on BBC One.

