Dragons’ Den viewers took sides as Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman clashed in a fiery row during last night’s show (Thursday, February 10).

The two entrepreneurs fell out over a bum wiping business called Wype – leaving their fellow Dragons, and viewers, stunned.

What happened between Steven Bartlett and Touker Suleyman on Dragons’ Den last night?

Steven disagreed with Touker, sparking a clash (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den viewers were stunned when Steve and Touker traded blows in a fiery row during last night’s show.

The cause of the Dragons falling out – a bum wiping business called Wype.

Giorgia and Eli pitched their business to the Dragons – a cleansing gel that can turn a normal piece of toilet paper into an environmentally friendly wet wipe.

However, the Dragons were concerned over the difficulty of changing consumer buying habits.

Touker then asked Giorgia and Eli if they’d tried selling their business to baby retailers.

“I think you might find that the children and baby market is easier,” he said. “Parents will talk about their babies cleaning their bottoms, much easier.”

“I don’t think so,” Steven said – stunning viewers and Dragons alike.

What did Steven Barlett say next on Dragons’ Den?

Touker clashed with Steven over Wype (Credit: BBC)

Touker was shocked that Steven had disagreed with him. “Sorry?” he asked.

“I think you’ve positioned yourself in the least saturated market,” Steven explained. “Otherwise, you’re in there with bloody talcum powder and all of these other children’s products.” However, Touker disagreed and fired back at him.

“No, but what I’m saying here is that if you’ve got mothers who are very eco-minded and who are using wipes, then they now see that they can get around this problem,” he said.

However, Steven wasn’t convinced. “I disagree with Touker’s point,” he said. This was like a red rag to a bull for Touker.

“Never disagree with me because I’ve got a lot more experience than you’ve got!” he yelled.

“Social media?” Steven smirked. “What do you know about business?” Touker snapped.

“What do I know about business, Touker? I built a £300 million business at 28 years old,” Steven hit back, leaving fellow Dragons’ Deborah Meaden and Sara Davies stunned.

“Oh come on, please,” Touker sighed. “What did I say?” Steven asked. “Nothing, carry on. Talk about social media,” Touker replied.

How did viewers react?

Steven wasn’t afraid to challenge Touker (Credit: BBC)

Viewers were shocked at the argument that ensued, with many quickly heading to social media to discuss it.

“That was not Touker Suleyman’s finest moment in the Den. Disrespecting Steven Bartlett and then having his offer dissed, the expression on his face said it all!” one viewer said.

“Touker is jealous of Steven’s success because he doesn’t see the value of social/digital marketing without the need for retail lol,” another said.

“Touker v Steven Bartlett was nasty. I’m very much on team Steven,” a third wrote.

However, some viewers were on Touker’s side.

“Touker is right. Parents would love this. Steven doesn’t get it as he doesn’t have kids,” one viewer said.

“Touker is on top form tonight. Go @toukersuleyman,” another said.

One viewer, however, was on neither Dragons’ side.

“It’s becoming hard to know who is the more annoying, arrogant dragon – smarmy Steven or rude Touker,” they wrote.

