Dragons’ Den series 20 pitches: Where can I buy Botanycl SkinClear Elixir?

Dragons’ Den series 20 continues with more weird and wonderful pitches – including the Botanycl SkinClear Elixir and plant-based supplements.

Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett return to grill four more hopeful entrepreneurs.

Among the pitches are a mini golf company, and a pole fitness skincare product.

But will the millionaire Dragons like what they see?

Here’s a glimpse at the pitches which feature on Dragons’ Den episode 12 (Thursday, March 23, 2023).

Sara Davies’ face says it all really! (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den series 20 pitches: Plant-based supplement brand Botanycl SkinClear Elixir

The first entrepreneur Caroline Sims admits her “heart is racing” as she approaches the famous doorway to meet the Dragons.

She pitches her plant-based supplement brand Botanycl.

Botanycl was founded after her own struggles with “bad skin” problems.

Botanycl founder Caroline finally started to research scientific studies and testimonials which led her to a few natural, plant-based ingredients.

She combined these ingredients into Botanycl’s first product, SkinClear Elixir.

Botanycl has since developed a range of plant-based supplements targeted at specific health concerns, including immune support, mood and more.

The SkinClear Elixir, an evidence-based botanical supplement, works internally to tackle skin problems at the root.

It costs £24.95, while vegan vitamin D3 is £19.95, and natural vitamin C is £12.95.

Sara Davies admires Caroline’s “glowing” skin, and says the product “is really impressive”.

Meanwhile, Touker asks if there’s an elixir for hair growth, and Deborah worries how Caroline can make her product stand out amongst the competition.

Dragons’ Den series 20 pitches: Chocolate factory for bespoke products

Next to face the Dragons is Steve Victor and Hamza Shah.

The chocolate-makers believe they have spotted a gap in the market.

They pitch their business making bespoke chocolate products – for example, personalised Easter eggs – which they then sell to influencers.

The duo also made Ramadam chocolates – countdown calendars – for the Halal consumer.

However, their company My Chocolate Shop Limited leaves some of the Dragons a tad confused.

What are the Dragons being asked to invest in?

Is the marketing of a chocolate operation, or a chocolate factory?

Peter Jones says: “It’s like you’re pitching Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but you’ve left Charlie at home.”

Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden measures a pitch up for size (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den series 20 pitches: GRIP + GLOW pole fitness products

Next into the Den is Londoner Lisa Hickey, the creator of Grip + Glow.

Grip + Glow is pole grip and skincare range designed for the pole fitness market.

She explains how her products have a “revolutionary grip and skincare formula” that “provide grip during training, and daily skincare for pole-safe moisturising after training, using industry leading ingredients”.

The body grip and moisturiser set costs £32.

The range is designed for everyday wear and has a non-sticky formula that moisturises your skin, has an “amazing fragrance and light reflecting pigments”.

The Grip + Glow range is designed for pole fitness enthusiasts who would like a little help with grip to improve their training or performances.

Their special formula has moisture drawing properties to give you an instant added grip.

Signature fragrances include If you like Pina Colada, Gaga for Grapefruit, Coming Up Roses, and Totally Beachin’.

However, Lisa Hickey believes the products are not pole specific.

Steven Bartlett is only too happy to leap up and test the product on the pole, however Deborah believes the product feels sticky.

But will he invest?

Dragons’ Den series 20 pitches: Wizard mini-golf

Lastly, Ben Fry and Phil Pinder arrive in the Den with their “magical mascot” Grobblenook the gargoyle.

The entrepreneurs, who are already reasonably famous in York, pitch their wizard-themed golf course.

The duo – behind The Potion’s Cauldron – opened an immersive wizard golf attraction called The Hole in Wand in Blackpool last year.

And they want the multi-millionaire Dragons to invest in a new magical golf course in Edinburgh.

Peter Jones says: “These guys are wizards.

“They can do whatever they want when it comes to business.”

However, once again, the idea behind the pitch becomes a bit muddied, and leaves some of the Dragons confused.

Steven asked what makes THIS mini-golf “different or special”.

Ben Fry and Phil Pinder reveal their plans to be the biggest and most profitable mini-golf business in the UK, but their memory of numbers seems to “vanish”.

Read more: Former Dragons’ Den star reveals behind-the-scenes secrets of the show

Dragons’ Den series 2o continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC Two.

Would you buy any of these products? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.