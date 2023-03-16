Dragons’ Den pitches: Where can I buy The XtraHand vacuum cleaner attachment?

Thursday nights wouldn’t be the same without a dose of Dragon fire, and this week is no exception as Dragons’ Den continues – but where can you buy The XtraHand vacuum cleaner attachment?

Super-rich Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett all scrutinise the entrepreneurs in episode 11 of season 20.

And we wouldn’t want those 10 eyes pointed at us, that’s for sure!

So what are the pitches on Dragons’ Den this week (Thursday, March 16, 2023)?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Grumpy Dragon Touker Suleyman ponders a pitch in episode 11 (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitches: The XtraHand vacuum cleaner attachment

First to face the Dragons is Alan Gillet from Kent.

Inventor Alan pitches his plastic vacuum cleaner attachment The XtraHand.

The product is specifically designed for use during drilling.

The XtraHand drill buddy is described as a revolutionary new hands-free dust extraction tool.

The tool effectively removes the dust and debris from any hole you are drilling.

The device fits almost any hose-mounted vacuum, works with corded and cordless vacuums, sticks to almost any flatish surface, and works with all drill types.

It even sticks to ceilings.

The XtraHand vacuum cleaner attachment costs £25.

Alan invented the gadget in 2006, but tragically his mum and wife Estelle passed away within 18 months of each other from cancer.

Peter Jones says the product is “really clever”, while Sara Davies admits she “loves the product”.

But will anyone give Alan a happy ending after so much tragedy?

Dragons’ Den pitches: Beans Coffee Club subscription

Husband and wife team Richard and Fiona Jones arrive next to pitch their subscription company Beans Coffee Club.

The founders of the coffee company reveal their bespoke selection of coffee, from award-winning roasters.

The subscription service can be tailored to your taste – after answering “seven quick questions” – and costs from £7.99.

Subscribers will then ​​receive freshly roasted coffee at the frequency which suits them, in letterbox and eco-friendly packaging.

Although the company launched three years ago, a deal with Currys had a knock on effect on their profits.

Sara Davies believes she’s “the ideal customer” for the company, while Peter Jones says the company is “really good”.

However, Touker Suleyman insists the subscription business is flawed.

Will the recession stop people from satisfying their caffeine addictions?

Sara Davies tests The XtraHand vacuum cleaner attachment on Dragons’ Den this week (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitches: Jenna McCorkell’s Chique Sport

Next up is champion figure skater turned entrepreneur Jenna McCorkell.

The Olympic athlete aims for gold – aka elusive Dragon cash – when she pitches her figure skating clothing brand Chique Sport.

Jenna showcases her stylish and practical sportswear for fellow athletes, which she believes is “training gear that works as hard as you”.

And to top if off with a swirl, Scottish figure skater Natasha McKay models the clothing for the Dragons.

Jenna McCorkell, from Northern Ireland, is an 11-time British national champion, who won seven senior international medals, including gold at the Ondrej Nepela Memorial and Ice Challenge.

Chique Sport sells figure skating clothing for men, women, and kids, as well as accessories.

Deborah Meaden calls Jenna a “winner” on her figure skating career alone, while Steven Bartlett describes her as a “wonderful entrepreneur”.

But will either of them invest?

Dragons’ Den XtraHand vacuum attachment: onHand impact app

Last up is lawyer turned tech entrepreneur Sanjay Lobo, who is the CEO and founder of onHand.

He tries to tempt the Dragons with an app that allows company employees to do good deeds within their local communities

Sanjay pitches onHand impact app – the all-in-one tool to engage employees in local volunteering and climate action.

He says: “Our business helps people make an impact in their local communities, or have an impact on the planet.

“Company onHand is an on-demand platform that engages employees in doing local social good, or taking eco-action.”

He adds: “We want to make ‘doing good’ as cool as using Netflix or Tinder.”

Subscribers can help neighbours by walking their dogs if they can’t, or they can help the planet by pledging not to buy new clothes for two months.

Touker loves that Sanjay is “doing good” but wants to crunch the numbers, while Steven calls the design of the app “really ugly”.

Ouch!

Read more: Dragons’ Den reject gets the backing of Hollywood stars

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

What was your favourite pitch this week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.