Dragons’ Den pitches: Where can I buy London Nootropics adaptogenic coffee?

Dragons’ Den continues on BBC One this week and the famous five are intrigued by a coffee pitch – but where can you buy London Nootropics adaptogenic coffee?

Investors Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett all get to sample the coffee.

But will the multimillionaires invest their own cash in the budding enterprise?

Here’s everything you need to know about London Nootropics coffee on Dragons’ Den.

Zain Peer and Shehz Shaikh pitch their London Nootropics adaptogenic coffee on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: London Nootropics coffee

Zain Peer and Shehz Shaikh pitch their mood-enhancing coffee products.

The best friends hope to gain investment for their Adaptogenic Coffee company London Nootropics.

Most noteworthy, perhaps, is that the coffee promises to have all the benefits of regular coffee.

But, in contrast to normal coffee, Zain and Shehz claim it minimises the bad bits.

These include the jitters, anxiety and comedown.

Prices start from £15 for a box of 12 sachets, including a starter box in which you can sample all three flavours (£1.25 per serving).

Furthermore, subscriptions are also available at a discounted price.

Dragons’ Den London Nootropics coffee products

Their products include Zen adaptogenic coffee with CBD, and Mojo coffee with mushroom and ginseng.

Their Grind coffee contains Lions Mane mushrooms.

And the mushrooms are “medicinal not magic” as Peter Jones hopefully suggests.

Zain and Shehz claim it “helps you discover motivation, mental clarity and focus”.

Consequently, it’s said to be great for short and long-term memory, and brain fog.

All the coffees are free from nasty stuff and sweeteners, and made with pure natural ingredients.

You just add one sachet to a mug of hot water, stir well to dissolve and add milk if required.

Peter Jones is hard to please in episode six of Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den London Nootropics coffee: What are Adaptogens?

Adaptogens are natural substances.

They claim to “help your mind and body adapt to physical, mental and emotional stress and find balance”.

They are certain herb or mushrooms believed to have health benefits, which help the body adjust to stress – physical, chemical, or biological.

They’re thought to stimulate your body’s stress-protection response, and help its systems return to a balanced state called “homeostasis”.

In addition, a number of trials show that adaptogens might actually work!

They increase “brain flow” and, hence, can help combat stress and tiredness.

Dragons’ Den – what else is pitched in episode six?

First of all, a couple pitch their eco-friendly alternative to toilet wet wipes.

Wype gel is made to be used with toilet paper.

You add a pump or two to your toilet paper.

It subsequently transforms the paper into a wet wipe you can wipe your bits with!

Later, Sheila Hogan’s personal experience of grief led her to create Biscuit Tin – a tech company that helps people manage their end of life affairs.

Finally, Sofie Hepworth hopes to get some cash for her baby-based business By Sofie, and the product Little Hoppa.

The three-in-one baby product is a “multi-functional toy” including a baby gym, baby bouncer and children’s activity table.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

