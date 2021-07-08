Five more budding entrepreneurs pitch their ideas in the last in the series of Dragons’ Den series 18 tonight (July 8) – but what is plastic-free chewing gum Nuud and where can you buy it?

And, perhaps more importantly, do multi-millionaires Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies invest in the product?

Here’s everything you need to know about Dragons’ Den episode 14…

Will Dragons’ Den star Deborah invest in chewing gum Nuud? (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitches: Plastic-free chewing gum Nuud

Bristol-born entrepreneur Keir Carnie is hoping his product will turn the tables on market leader Wrigley’s.

Chewing gum causes a massive enviromental problem, says Keir, and he pitches his plant-based chewing gum Nuud.

He was inspired after discovering that one piece of chewing gum contains as much single-use plastic as a drinking straw.

“Yet while plastic straws are banned, chewing gum waste goes practically unnoticed,” Keir tells the Dragons.

Regular chewing gum contains a number of synthetic ingredients, including many of the same plastics that are in shampoo bottles, car tyres and carrier bags.

The plastic gum base is a big litter problem. And it costs the government tens of millions of pounds a year to clean up.

Keir gambled all of his life savings to start his own eco-friendly business in 2019 – just before the pandemic struck.

Dragons’ Den plastic-free gum Nuud: where can I buy it?

Nuud – branded Chew Plants Not Plastic – is plant-based, vegan, biodegradable, sugar-free and is available to buy in Waitrose, Nisa and Costcutter.

A taster pack of six packs costs £10 on its official website, or one pack costs £1.50.

Keir is asking for £50,000 in return for a 5% equity in his business.

Tej says: “It’s just like normal gum.”

While Deborah Meaden describes it as “very good”.

Flavours include peppermint and spearmint, and the company is currently offering free shipping on every order as a Dragons’ Den special.

It’s the final episode of Dragons’ Den series 18, and Tej Lalvani’s last appearance (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitches, series 18, episode 14

A digital entrepreneur pitches her online hypno-birthing platform.

The mum-of-three is a Royal College of Midwives accredited hypno-birthing teacher.

She founded the Positive Birth Company in 2016 based upon her years of experience helping women and birthing people prepare for birth.

Meanwhile, two north-east business partners demonstrate their unique recycled building system Ogel.

A dynamic pair of jewellers charm the potential investors with their bespoke ring-making kits – DIY boxes offering a range of styles.

Also, a brightly-dressed lady called Delight tempts the Dragons with her “beautiful” South African sausages.

Dragons’ Den concludes on Thursday July 8 at 9pm on BBC One.

