Five more budding entrepreneurs pitch their ideas in the last in the series of Dragons’ Den series 18 tonight (July 8) – but what is plastic-free chewing gum Nuud and where can you buy it?
And, perhaps more importantly, do multi-millionaires Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies invest in the product?
Here’s everything you need to know about Dragons’ Den episode 14…
Dragons’ Den pitches: Plastic-free chewing gum Nuud
Bristol-born entrepreneur Keir Carnie is hoping his product will turn the tables on market leader Wrigley’s.
Chewing gum causes a massive enviromental problem, says Keir, and he pitches his plant-based chewing gum Nuud.
Read more: Dragons’ Den: Why is blue light harmful and where can I buy Ocushield blue light blockers?
He was inspired after discovering that one piece of chewing gum contains as much single-use plastic as a drinking straw.
“Yet while plastic straws are banned, chewing gum waste goes practically unnoticed,” Keir tells the Dragons.
Regular chewing gum contains a number of synthetic ingredients, including many of the same plastics that are in shampoo bottles, car tyres and carrier bags.
The plastic gum base is a big litter problem. And it costs the government tens of millions of pounds a year to clean up.
Keir gambled all of his life savings to start his own eco-friendly business in 2019 – just before the pandemic struck.
Dragons’ Den plastic-free gum Nuud: where can I buy it?
Nuud – branded Chew Plants Not Plastic – is plant-based, vegan, biodegradable, sugar-free and is available to buy in Waitrose, Nisa and Costcutter.
A taster pack of six packs costs £10 on its official website, or one pack costs £1.50.
Read more: Dragons’ Den episode 13 pitches: Where can you buy Fearne and Rosie reduced sugar jams?
Keir is asking for £50,000 in return for a 5% equity in his business.
Tej says: “It’s just like normal gum.”
While Deborah Meaden describes it as “very good”.
Flavours include peppermint and spearmint, and the company is currently offering free shipping on every order as a Dragons’ Den special.
Dragons’ Den pitches, series 18, episode 14
A digital entrepreneur pitches her online hypno-birthing platform.
The mum-of-three is a Royal College of Midwives accredited hypno-birthing teacher.
She founded the Positive Birth Company in 2016 based upon her years of experience helping women and birthing people prepare for birth.
Meanwhile, two north-east business partners demonstrate their unique recycled building system Ogel.
A dynamic pair of jewellers charm the potential investors with their bespoke ring-making kits – DIY boxes offering a range of styles.
Also, a brightly-dressed lady called Delight tempts the Dragons with her “beautiful” South African sausages.
Dragons’ Den concludes on Thursday July 8 at 9pm on BBC One.
So will you miss Dragons’ Den? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.