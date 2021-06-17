Dragons’ Den on BBC One: When is Dragons’ Den back on and will Peter Jones be in it?

Dragons’ Den fans will be left with a Peter Jones shaped hole in their lives this week as the show has been pushed from the schedules – so when is Dragons’ Den back on?

The 12th episode of the popular BBC One series has been postponed to make way for the football.

So when’s the show back and will Peter Jones be in it?

Here’s everything you need to know!

Touker Suleyman has been pushed out in favour of footie! (Credit: BBC One)

Why isn’t Dragons’ Den on this week?

Dragons’ Den has been ousted from its usual Thursday night slot of 8pm.

The reason?

Well, another bunch of heavyweights are taking centre stage for the evening.

BBC One is showing Live Match of the Day from 7.30pm to 10.10pm.

This time, it’s Netherlands versus Austria in the continuing Uefa Euro 2020.

Gary Lineker presents the coverage of both sides’ second Group C fixture.

The match takes place at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.

Analysis comes from Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Thierry Henry, with Jonathan Pearce and Jermaine Jenas on commentary.

When is Dragons’ Den back on?

Good news for fans of the long-running series.

The Dragons will only be missing for one week!

The show has been dropped on Thursday June 17 2021, but resumes again as usual the week after.

So the show will be back on Thursday June 24 2021, but the episode will start at 9pm rather than 8pm.

The episodes on Thursday July 1 2021 and Thursday July 8 2021 will be back at 8pm.

Peter Jones has been missing from the Dragons’ Den line-up recently (Credit: BBC One)

When will Peter Jones be back on Dragons’ Den?

Peter Jones has been missing for the past few weeks on DD.

The longest serving Dragon was missing from the last two episodes on Thursday June 03 and Thursday June 10 2021.

He’ll also miss the next episode on Thursday June 24 2021.

However, Peter WILL be back in episode 13 – which airs on Thursday July 01 2021.

Peter told his Instagram followers the worrying news that his absence was down to Covid.

He said: “Since Dragons’ Den began 16 years ago, I haven’t missed a single day’s filming.

“However, when we were filming the last series, I had to self-isolate.

“When discussing with the BBC who could stand in for me I chose Theo as, in my opinion, he remains one of the great past Dragons.

“He’s also a close friend and amazing businessman.”

Theo Paphitis returned to the Den after nine years to replace Peter Jones.

What happens in episode 12?

Theo Paphitis steps in for Peter Jones once again.

He joins regular Dragons Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies to assess more money-making schemes.

A musical inventor shows off his drumming training device, and four children make a first aid demonstration to secure investment for their parents’ business.

There’s also a pitch for culinary alcohol and a prototype shoe mechanism.

Dragons’ Den will return on Thursday June 24 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

