Dragons’ Den on BBC One: Is Peter Jones missing for the rest of the series?

Dragons’ Den viewers have been left scratching their heads this week, as Peter Jones is missing again – is he coming back this series?

Where is he and why has he missed episode this series?

Peter was missing from last week’s episode of Dragons’ Den on Thursday June 03, 2021.

He is also absent from the episodes airing on Thursday June 10 and Thursday June 17, 2021.

Peter Jones is missing from the Dragon’s Den line-up this week (Credit: BBC)

Peter told his Instagram followers the worrying news that his absence was down to Covid.

He said: “Since Dragons’ Den began 16 years ago, I haven’t missed a single day’s filming.

“However, when we were filming the last series, I had to self-isolate.

“When discussing with the BBC who could stand in for me I chose Theo as, in my opinion, he remains one of the great past Dragons.

“He’s also a close friend and amazing businessman.”

Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, Tej Lalvani and Peter Jones in Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

When is Peter Jones back?

After missing three weeks of filming, the self-made millionaire will be back on our TV screens on Thursday June 24, 2021.

And, if we’re not mistaken, his tan has been topped up during his period of self-isolation!

Been sunbathing in the garden Pete?

Did Peter Jones have Covid-19?

Although Peter needed to self-isolate, he did not reveal if he contracted Covid-19.

Either way, we’re glad he’s back filming again and back to his best.

The Dragon suffered a scary bout of pneumonia in 2010.

The star has described his gruelling battle with the virus as the “worst illness” he’s ever had.

Peter explained: “I got very, very wheezy and had trouble breathing – so much so that I thought I was going to die.

“I was put on a course of antibiotics.”

He is arguably viewers’ fave Dragon, but when is Peter Jones back? (Credit: BBC One)

Why did Theo Paphitis leave Dragons’ Den?

Theo Paphitis returned to Dragons’ Den after nine years to replace Peter Jones.

But why did he ever leave?

The former Dragon quit the show in 2012, after joining during its second series in 2005.

After announcing his exit, he told the BBC: “This has not been an easy decision or one that I have taken lightly.

“The time felt right to give up my seat, stop breathing fire and allow someone else to enjoy the wonderful experience of being a Dragon.”

Theo added: “So, it just leaves it for me to say thank you to all past and present Dragons. Thank you Auntie. I Am Out.”

Introducing the returning Dragon last week, host Evan Davis explained: “This week there’s a new but very familiar face in one of the chairs, because even Dragons aren’t immune to the effects of the pandemic.

“With Peter Jones having to self-isolate, high street heavyweight Theo Paphitis has stepped in to take his place.”

Businessman Theo appeared on Dragons’ Den from 2005 to 2012.

However, he made a brief return in 2019 to stand in for Touker Suleyman.

While the Den has seen a fair few Dragons come and go, the current line-up consists of Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani, and Sara Davies.

Tej will be leaving at the end of the current series and will be replaced by youngest ever investor Steven Bartlett.

Steve is only 28.

Dragons’ Den series 18

Dragons’ Den has moved to BBC One, but not much has changed in the Den for series 18.

Evan Davis still hosts the show, and the five “straight-talking titans” have returned.

Entrepreneurs Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies are all open to making deals and making more money.

One thing that HAS changed, though – there are no handshakes or hugs allowed.

In tonight’s 11th episode, the Dragons are served a selection of premium spiced rums by a confident drinks entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, a nursing bra designed to help mothers and babies breastfeed effectively is questioned over its scalability.

A heatless hair curling device invented in a garden shed is offered up, and a Midlands-based duo pitch a voice-enhanced app for learner-readers…

Will their tech concept open up a new financial chapter or will the Dragons close their books on a deal?

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursday June 10 2021 at 8pm on BBC One.

