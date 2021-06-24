Dragons’ Den: Mini First Aid founder Kate Ball reveals heartbreaking reason behind business

The emotional Dragons’ Den crew damper their fire tonight (Thursday June 24 2021), when a budding entrepreneur reveals the heartbreaking reason she set up her company Mini First Aid.

Theo Paphitis once again steps in for Peter Jones, joining regular Dragons Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies.

So what is Kate Ball’s pitch Mini First Aid, and the real reason she founded the company?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Kate Ball appears on Dragons’ Den and pitches her Mini First Aid company (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: Mini First Aid

Kate and Matt Ball are the last budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business in episode 12.

And it’s definitely a case of last but not least.

The mum and dad of six – EEK! – present their family business Mini First Aid.

In fact, they take four of their very cute children to help make a first aid demonstration.

Kate Ball set up Mini First Aid in January 2014, offering quality baby and child first aid classes to parents and carers.

They also offer courses to young children.

It’s remarkable to see the young Ball children know how to administer first aid.

Kate insists: “Learning to save a life really is the most important thing you can ever learn.”

Dragons’ Den Mini First Aid founder Kate Ball

Kate saw the potential for growth and started franchising the business in 2015.

It now has over 60 franchisees nationwide.

Their award-winning classes are delivered in a relaxed and comfortable style.

Mini First Aid offers a range of classes across the UK for all the family – parents, grandparents, carers and for children as young as three years old, training them in basic and life-saving first aid.

Kate won a NatWest Everywoman Award in 2017 for inspiring businesswomen

Rugby star Jonny Wilkinson and his wife Shelley vouch for the company after using it.

They say: “We are so glad we have done a Mini First Aid class.

“We enjoyed the class, found it really useful and feel so much more prepared in the build up to having our baby.”

Dragons’ Den: Kate Ball reveals the loss of her brother Matt inspired her to start up Mini First Aid (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den Mini First Aid – what happened to Kate Ball’s brother?

Kate reveals her brother passed away when the first people on the scene were young and weren’t able to perform CPR because they didn’t know how to.

Kate’s brother Matt had a heart condition called cardiomyopathy, but he never knew he was poorly.

She says: “The first time he found out he was ill, was when he went into cardiac arrest.

“He was surrounded by young people who had just finished their degree.

“He collapsed and they were left trying to guess what to do in terms of CPR.

“It was tragic because I lost my brother.”

Matt was just 23 when he died.

Dragons’ Den pitches episode 12

First up, musical inventor Tony McNally from Northumbria shows off his drumming training device.

The music entrepreneur pitches ToneAlly, which he believes is “much more than a practice pad”.

The former session musician – for Nik Kershaw, T’Pau and The Blow Monkeys – shows off his slotted device which he believes will help young drummers line their sticks up.

Next up is Los Angeles-born Pia Varma, who pitches her culinary alcohol range Just a Splash.

She takes along a little sweetener in the shape of MasterChef finalist Yann Florio.

Just a Splash is her range of alcohol pouches for cooking.

It’s available in five flavours – Marsala, Sherry, Rum, Brandy and Port.

Third is Spanish entrepreneur Sandra Blanco, who showcases her floral headwear for special occasions.

Her business Sophie and Luna London sells full floral headbands from £38 up to £380.

Finally, Gaynor Saunders pitches her prototype shoe mechanism.

Her company It’s all About Shoes has the world’s first and only global patent for a sliding mechanism in a shoe.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursday June 24 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

