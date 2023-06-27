Dragons’ Den has confirmed two new guest Dragons are joining the show and one is a famous face who fans think will ruin the show – footballer Gary Neville.

Ex-professional footballer turned business success Gary Neville and London-born and US-based fashion mogul Emma Grede will join the Den as guest Dragons. They’ll sit alongside regular dragons Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett for series 21. The series will be back on BBC One and iPlayer in 2024.

Dragons’ Den adds guest Dragons for the first time

Filming for the new series of Dragons Den is currently taking place in Manchester. Emma and Gary will join the usual line-up to shake things up. The guest Dragons will give their unique business advice and investments to the entrepreneurs in the Den.

Former Man United footballer Gary has an investment business, a property investment business, a hospitality business and a production company among the successes in his business portfolio. He told the BBC: “I am excited to join the Dragons, and to meet the entrepreneurs brave enough to face us in the Den. I hope my personal journey shows that you can take the experiences you’ve had in one part of your career and use them to do something entirely different and make it a success.”

He added: “Business is all about managing people and managing yourself and I’m looking forward to sharing my experience to help the entrepreneurs we’ll meet in the Den reach their potential.”

The other guest Dragon, Emma Grede, is an architect of multiple fashion, retail and lifestyle brands, worth billions of dollars. She launched the popular shapewear brand SKIMS alongside Kim Kardashian.

Viewers claim Gary Neville will ruin Dragons Den

Despite the exciting news about the guest Dragons in the Den, many people confessed that they aren’t a fan of Gary Neville’s new role. One person wrote: “Love Dragons Den but won’t be watching it in the future now you decided to have that Champagne Socialist Gary Neville on it.” A second BBC viewer added: “Why, oh why, would they do this? Absolutely ridiculous. How to ruin a brilliant programme in one fell swoop. Well, that’s certainly one programme that I won’t be watching ever again.”

Well, that’s certainly one programme that I won’t be watching ever again.

Another person said: “Thank you for letting me know! I now know not to watch Dragons’ Den in 2024.” Someone else agreed: “Gary Neville to be on Dragons’ Den! In that case – just one thing to say ‘I’m Out’.”

Other people, however, were happy to see the former footballer joining the show. One fan wrote: “Very good appointment for the Dragons tbf. Anything sport related he will know more than other Dragons.” A second supporter added: “I haven’t watched Dragons’ Den in years however Gary’s cameo in this series will be enough to tune in. DD could do with a huge name!”

