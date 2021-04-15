Dragons’ Den episode three pitches: What is waterless skincare? Why is it better for you?

Tonight a new batch of entrepreneurs dare to enter Dragons’ Den with their pitches, including waterless skincare.

Can they each seal the deal and impress the fierce foursome?

The five hopefuls have everything to gain and lots to lose…

Here’s everything you need to know about episode three of Dragons’ Den (Thursday April 15 2021).

Emma Thornton bravely pitches in Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: Waterless skincare True Skincare

First of all, Emma Thornton from Berkshire pitches her “planet-friendly” business.

She wants £75,000 for five per cent equity in her True Skincare, which she founded and owns.

Everything in the range is certified organic, vegan, natural and made in the UK.

It’s also waterless in formulation.

Most noteworthy perhaps is that Emma already has six products on the market, which range from £12 to £17.

As a result of Emma’s business acumen, the products are already available in Holland & Barrett.

They are also sold in Ocado, Birchbox and Boots online.

What is a waterless skincare?

Waterless skincare has less impact on the environment.

Thanks to the rise of clean beauty, people are looking for healthier, more sustainable options.

Water is one of the most common ingredients found in beauty products.

Water-filled products come with their fair share of problems – affecting both our bodies and the environment.

Where there’s water, there is also bacteria.

Water-rich products need the addition of preservatives to kill bacteria.

However, preservatives have been linked to poor immune systems and reproductive disorders.

Furthermore, water-based products have actually been found to dry out skin and hair.

As well as the potential harm to our bodies, adding water to products can also be harmful to the planet.

Emma Thornton pitches her waterless skincare range (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode three: The WangerFlange

Paul Robinson from Cumbria pitches beside his “meccano set for grown ups”.

The inventor presents his nifty construction bracket.

In contrast to the traditional arrange flange bracket, Paul’s WangerFlange is more adaptable.

He believes his WangerFlange can “build a greenhouse or an airport”.

Paul claims the product is the world’s most versatile fixing.

The WangerFlange is a simple metal bracket that fixes on to the end of any material.

Consequently, Paul believes it’s possible to build just about any shape structure with his WangerFlange.

Paul Robinson (no, not that one) pitches his invention (Credit: BBC One)

Double Trouble gin

Scottish brothers Scott and David pitch their alcoholic drinks range aimed at darts players.

Their Double Trouble gin is “a unique, smooth, refreshing gin, with subtle berry flavours and hints of citrus”.

Furthermore, they also sell whisky, vodka and rum.

Dragons’ Den pitch: WILD.AI fitness app for women

Tech entrepreneur Helene Guillaume showcases her fitness app aimed solely at women.

Belgium-born Ellen is a former rugby player who pitches the app which she believes will help “close the gender gap”.

The female-focused wellness app considers a woman’s menstrual cycle, including bloating and cramps.

WILD supports active females with a menstrual cycle, who are on birth control, or menopausal.

Above all, Helene wants £72,000 for one per cent.

Entrepreneur Ellen having her terrifying chat with the Dragons (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: Opie’s Emporium natural dog treats

Finally, Scottish dog lover Dom Hogan pitches her range of natural doggie treats.

The self-confessed “crazy dog lady” pitches her range of all natural pet products.

Opie’s Emporium are a Scottish Pet Treat Manufacturing Company based in Glasgow.

They manufacture 100 per cent natural, air dried treats, using British ingredients.

Also, the products are aimed at raw/natural fed dogs, but are suitable for any diet.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursday April 15 2021 at 8pm on BBC One.

