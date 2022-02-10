Dragons’ Den fans are in for some unexpected drama this week, when two Dragon’s clash over one of the episode six pitches.

It might not surprise some of you, though, if you’ve noticed increasing tension brewing between newbie Steven Bartlett and, well, almost every other Dragon.

[And that’s why we rate him].

Here’s a rundown of the Dragons’ Den episode six pitches which get the five investors in a lather.

And a quiet warning that Peter Jones is in a particular fiery, peevish mood!

Dragons’ Den episode six pitches: A husband and wife duo pitch their Wype gel (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode six pitches – Wype gel

Episode six of 14 sees the investors – Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett – welcome Giorgia Granata from Italy and her New Zealand husband.

The former fashion designer and her partner pitch their eco-friendly alternative to toilet wet wipes.

Wype gel is “made to be used with toilet paper to remove excess dirt for a clean getaway at home or on the go”.

You add a “pump or two” to your toilet paper, which “transforms the paper into a wet wipe” and then you can wipe your bits!

The toilet wipe alternative is hypoallergenic, vegan and cruelty free.

It’s flushable and biodegradable.

Meanwhile, the product comes in an aluminium bottle rather than plastic packaging.

Active ingredients include vitamin E and Aloe Vera.

A 100 millilitre bottle of the product is currently available on Amazon for £9.99.

But will the Dragons’ think it’s a load of poop, or a handy way to eliminate the eleven billion wet wipes used in the UK each year?

Sheila Hogan’s Biscuit Tin

Sheila Hogan’s personal experience of grief led her to create a digital solution to help loved ones through difficult times.

The tech expert pitches her digital solution Biscuit Tin – a tech company that helps people manage their end of life affairs.

Biscuit Tin is “a digital, secure vault that holds all accounts, wishes and memories in one place”.

She believes the product can help the bereaved manage the affairs of the deceased – a problem she says is “universal”.

After Sheila was forced to close down the affairs of her parents, she came up with the idea of Biscuit Tin.

Biscuit Tin provides a secure digital vault to store your end of life plans and messages for your family in one place.

After you die – or sooner if your prefer – this information can be shared with your chosen nominees.

Biscuit Tin helps people organise their wishes, store everything safely and remove uncertainty for those left behind.

Sheila picked the name Biscuit Tin following the death of her parents in 2016.

They had a biscuit tin full of papers, notes and photos but finding everything she needed was difficult and stressful.

Her mission was simple: find a solution to remove hassle and stress when someone close passes away.

Packages start from £4.99 a month, or £49.99 annually, or they offer a free package for 10 items.

Dragons’ Den episode six pitches include a tech company called Biscuit Tin (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: By Sofie’s Little Hoppa

Sofie Hepworth pitches her baby-based business By Sofie, and the product Little Hoppa.

A stylish entrepreneur with a flair for interior design, she offers an alternative to plastic toys.

The three-in-one baby product is a “multi-functional toy” including a baby gym, baby bouncer and children’s activity table.

It’s suitable from birth to four years and beyond, and is made of planet-friendly, sustainable, non-toxic materials.

The three-in-one Little Hoppa product costs £499 and can be purchased here.

The baby bouncer is £399, and the two-in-one is £449.

As Sara says: “It’s lovely, but really is at the luxury end.”

However, Sofie argues her product works out cheaper because of its longevity and lifespan.

Touker agrees, saying “somebody has to have the best, and that’s the best”.

But will he invest?

Dragons’ Den pitch: London Nootropics

Zain Peer and Shehz Shaikh pitch their mood-enhancing coffee products.

The best friends hope to gain investment for their Adaptogenic Coffee company London Nootropics.

They promise the coffee has all the benefits of regular coffee, but minimises the bad bits – like jitters, anxiety and the crashing comedown.

Prices start from £15 for a box of 12 sachets, including a starter box in which you can sample all three flavours (£1.25 per serving).

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

