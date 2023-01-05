Dragons’ Den episode one pitches: Tabuu pill cases, Psychic Sisters’ crystals and Drag Diva Fit classes

Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett have all returned for Dragons’ Den series 20 episode one.

The new episode sees five hopeful entrepreneurs try to win investment from the multi-millionaires.

But will anything get the Dragons’ excited On Thursday in this opening instalment of series 2o?

Here are some of the highlights of the Dragons’ Den pitches in episode one.

Lucy Rowt pitches Taboo on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode one pitches – Tabuu

London-based cancer survivor Lucy Rowt is the first to appear in Dragons’ Den series 20 who believes that she’s spotted a gap in the market.

The entrepreneur nervously pitches her company Tabuu which sells pill cases for anyone who needs to take medication on the go.

Explaining her motive behind the product, Lucy reveals that she had a reconstruction of her digestive system in order to remove a pancreatic cancer in January 2020.

This means that she has to take medication with food for the rest of her life.

Lucy believes that her business and brand will once and for all remove the taboo from taking medication.

Her pill cases allow people to take their medication discretely in public.

The cases are also much lighter and smaller than most medication containers which makes it easier travel with.

The pill cases come in all kinds of colours including black, white, pink and purple and cost a total of £18.

The cases are currently being sold on Amazon and the Tabuu website, WeAreTabuu.

Adam and Raphael take to Dragons’ Den to pitch a product range that they believe should’ve been addressed a long time ago (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den episode one pitches – TMPL

Next up are two high school friends, Adam and Raphael, who believe they that have identified a gap in the skincare sector.

They claim that the needs and concerns of men of colour have been largely glossed over due to a lack of diversity and representation.

As a man of colour with sensitive skin, Adam grew up with razor bumps that left his skin feeling irritated.

Whenever Adam went to a retailer to try and find a solution, they either didn’t know what to advise him or in some cases made things worse.

Therefore, the pair co-created their own skincare range, TMPL, for men of colour.

They believe that their products offer safe, effective and natural products and are made with men of colour in mind .

Their range includes a starter skin care set that is designed to help your skin look and feel healthier.

The skincare products are sold on their website TMPL.care and range from £19 to £21.

The TMPL skincare starter set can also be found on the site for a total of £53.

Talking about their products on their website, they declared that TMPL products “keep skincare easy with a three-step starter system, formulated to address skincare issues commonly faced by men of colour”.

Paula presents her travel bag that comes with 360 wheels on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den episode one pitches – The Farino Carrier

Paula is another hopeful entrepreneur to appear on the series, who claims that her Farino Carrier is a product like no other.

The Farino Carrier is a top loading work and travel bag on 360 rollerblade spinner wheels.

The theatrical agent-turned-entrepreneur reveals that the Farino Carrier was born out of her own struggle from lugging heavy bags around town.

She believes that her travel bag is the solution to the neck, shoulder and lower back pain that you may experience from carrying heavy bags.

The bag is designed to roll alongside you, other than being pulled behind which significantly reduces the strain on your neck and your back.

Paula also claims that the wheels are so effective that your load feels almost entirely weightless.

From teachers to lawyers, Paula’s travel bag appeals to a variety of different customers.

The Farino Carrier can be found on their website Carriedbyfarino.com for £189.

The travel bag comes in three different styles: blue, black and purple.

They also have offer three different handle colours: black, silver and rose gold.

Jordan McInerny pitches Drag Diva Fit on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitches – Drag Diva Fit exercise classes with a Drag Queen

Next to appear are husbands duo Jordan and Nicholas McInerny, who are looking to impress the dragons with their business.

The duo bring along their drag queen friend to help pitch their fitness class, Drag Diva Fit.

Drag Diva Fit is a full one-hour body workout with a twist – you’re joined by a drag queen.

The couple explains that their fitness class is a celebration of body positivity.

The fitness routines include a variety of energetic work outs while a drag queen motivates, insults and mocks you.

Jordan and Nicholas believe that their class is for every level of fitness and is open to anyone who’s looking to have a good time while you exercise.

And if you’re worried about the soundtrack, the fitness class promises a playlist of ‘diva-licious’ tunes

This include songs by all of your favourite pop and R&B artists such as Cher, Madonna and Beyonce.

The sessions’ prices range between £12 to £15, but their plan is to make their money off of their merchandise.

You can book an exercise session on their website, DragDivaFit.

Jane Wallace pitches Psychic Sisters on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Where can I buy the Psychic Sisters’ crystals?

Last to take on the Dragons in episode one are colleagues Jane Wallace and Grace Frost.

Jane Wallace is a clairvoyant who believes her wellness brand will bring magic to her consumers.

Talking to the Dragons, the entrepreneur reveals that she owns another company in Selfridges, that offers readings from skilled psychics.

The pair pitch their business Psychic Sisters, a wellness brand that offers a variety of different spiritual products that have been specially charged by psychics.

This includes candles, incense, crystal sets and sage.

But will their positive energy be enough to convince the Dragons to invest in their brand?

You can find their products in major online retailers such as Asos, Boohoo and Holland & Barret.

Their fragrance oils are currently sold for £8, while their crystal sets cost £12.

They also sell luxury, hand-poured candles for only £7.

Dragons' Den is currently airing on Thursday at 8pm on BBC One.

