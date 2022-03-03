Four more budding entrepreneurs try to win investment from the multi-millionaires in Dragons’ Den episode nine – but what are the pitches?

Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett are willing to splash their cash on the right idea.

But will anything get them excited this Thursday (March 03 2022) in this instalment of series 19?

Here’s everything you need to know about the pitches that appear on Dragons’ Den episode nine.

In the words of the presenter Evan Davis: “The pitches can lead to riches, but rejection means ejection.”

Cornwall-based entrepreneur Anne-Marie Hurst pitches Floreat sparkling wine on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode nine pitches: sparkling botanic wine Floreat

Cornwall-based entrepreneur Anne-Marie Hurst is the first to appear on Dragons’ Den in episode nine, accompanied by her partner Christian.

The medical herbalist believes she’s created a new category of drink.

She pitches her sparkling botanic wine Floreat.

It’s described as a “sophisticated sparkling wine”, which is low in calories and sulphates but high in biodynamic botanicals.

Its lower ABV alcohol content is said to be kinder to your body, while the herbs “add a delicate and pleasing flavour”.

Anne-Marie Hurst passionately believes in the benefits of herbs which she insists have their own unique benefits.

One bottle of Floreat Sparkling Botanic Wine costs £18 and is available to buy here.

Or a six bottle case costs £108.

One fan describes it as “delicious”.

They add: “It feels healthier than other sparkling wine.”

Another says: “Floreat is very easy to drink, light, smooth, fine-textured and soft, all the aspects of the wine are in perfect harmony.

“There is a hint of citrus but it is not overpowering.”

Peter questions the health properties of an alcohol drink, but Anne-Marie Hurst insists the wine is good for your liver.

We’re in!

Dragons’ Den episode nine pitches: Touker Suleyman examines the RBR leg flow device (Credit: BBC One)

RBR legflow

Next up is Paul Westerman from Cambridgeshire.

The entrepreneur reveals his device to prevent a medical emergency – the RBR legflow.

It’s clinically-researched and clinically trialed to help prevent deep vein thrombosis.

The RBR legﬂow is a small medical device that sits on the ﬂoor under foot.

It incorporates two separate round domes with patented nodules, each large enough to accommodate the user’s foot.

Through three simple exercises, the RBR legﬂow improves lower limb blood ﬂow in the popliteal vein by 11-fold.

It’s clinically-tested to signiﬁcantly increase blood flow in the lower limbs.

Retail price is £24.99, something which shocks some of the Dragons.

He explains the motive behind the product came from his own brush with death.

In 2011, just days before his marriage, Paul “collapsed on the floor dead”.

Unbeknownst to him he had suffered a pulmonary embolism.

A pulmonary embolism is a blocked blood vessel in your lungs.

It can be life-threatening if not treated quickly.

Luckily, Paul survived.

Peter Jones admits he ended up in hospital in Windsor after flying back from Los Angeles.

He reveals he had “a tube in my groin which was without a doubt because I wasn’t moving for a prolonged time”.

What is Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)?

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) occurs when a blood clot (thrombus) forms in one or more of the deep veins in your body.

This usually occurs in your legs.

Deep vein thrombosis can cause leg pain or swelling but also can occur with no symptoms.

You can get DVT if you have certain medical conditions that affect how your blood clots.

Prolonged seating on long distance air travel is well-accepted as a risk factor for deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

DVT can lead (in severe cases) to pulmonary embolism, blood clots and death.

Yvonne Aboagye pitches her nylon exfoliating cloth, the NETT Exfoliator (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode nine pitches – The NETT Exfoliator

Yvonne Aboagye appears on Dragons’ Den episode nine and pitches her nylon exfoliating cloth, the NETT Exfoliator.

But will her imported body-care product from Ghana convince the Dragons to invest?

She explains that the NETT Exfoliator is originally from Ghana, where it is known as a ‘sapɔ’.

It’s a “unique exfoliation sheet that has been an essential part of the bathing culture for a very long time”.

The unique texture is said to maintain smooth, soft skin and the length and shape is great for getting to those hard-to-reach places.

Furthermore, she explains, the exfoliator dries quickly after a shower avoiding any mould or mildew and can be thrown into the washing machine to refresh.

The NETT will last for up to two or three years, making it a sustainable choice.

You just need to add your favourite soap or shower gel and use it in the shower or bath!

The NETT Exfoliator comes in five colours – forest green, maroon, blue, grey and white – and costs £25.

Hannah Saunders from Gloucester pitches her Toddle kids range on Dragons’ Den episode nine (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode nine pitches: Toddle

Last to pitch her product on episode nine of Dragons’ Den is Hannah Saunders from Gloucester.

The mum-of-two traded her career in the Armed Forces for one in business.

But can a former member of the Royal Air Force cinch a deal with her skincare range for adventurous kids?

Toddle is a vegan, sustainable, award-winning gentle skincare aimed at children.

The 13 products include natural lip balms, sun and wind protection balm, sun spray and hand sanitisers.

They all come with an easy fit strap.

The dribble-proof lip and cheek balm for babies and children costs £8.99, while the children’s sanitiser costs £7.99.

The insect repellent is priced at £5.99.

She believes no other business sells anything like her probiotic Immunity Hand Gel.

The Happy Germ Hand Gel uses happy germs (like the cultures found in fancy yoghurts) to help improve the skin’s natural barrier.

Probiotic gel can help reduce the risk of superbugs becoming more resistant to alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

