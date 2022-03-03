Dragons’ Den episode nine: Where can I buy low-calorie sparkling botanic wine Floreat?

Another budding entrepreneur pitches their healthy take on an alcoholic drink on Dragons’ Den this week – but what is Floreat wine?

Is it healthier than normal wine, and where can you buy it?

Episode nine of series 19 sees four more budding entrepreneurs try to win investment from the multi-millionaires Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett.

They are all willing to splash their cash on the right idea.

But will any of them fall in love with Floreat sparkling botanic wine?

Here’s everything you need to know about Dragons’ Den episode nine…

Cornwall-based entrepreneur Anne-Marie Hurst pitches Floreat sparkling wine on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode nine pitches: sparkling botanic wine Floreat

Cornwall-based entrepreneur Anne-Marie Hurst is the first to enter the Den in episode nine, accompanied by her partner Christian.

The medical herbalist has created a new category of drink, she believes.

She pitches her sparkling botanic (derived from plants) wine Floreat.

It’s described as a “sophisticated sparkling wine”, which is low in calories and sulphates but high in biodynamic botanicals.

Is Floreat wine healthier than normal wines?

Anne-Marie tells the Dragons that the lower ABV alcohol content is said to be kinder to your body.

Meanwhile the herbs “add a delicate and pleasing flavour”.

Anne-Marie Hurst passionately believes in the benefits of herbs which she insists have their own unique benefits.

When Peter questions the health properties of an alcohol drink, Anne-Marie Hurst insists the wine is good for your liver.

But is it too good to be true?

The blurb says that “the benefits of herbs have been recognised for their unique benefits.

“Used in food and drink over millennia, herbs are now being scientifically investigated and recognised for their uses.

“We decided to combine a balanced approach to alcohol and botanics by perfectly blending them to create a light, sparkling wine rich in wellness and aromas.”

Peter Jones questions the health benefits of Floreat botanical wine on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den Floreat wine – where can I buy it?

One bottle of Floreat sparkling botanic wine costs £18 and is available to buy here.

Or a six bottle case costs £108.

One fan describes it as “delicious”.

They add: “It feels healthier than other sparkling wine.”

Another says: “Floreat is very easy to drink, light, smooth, fine-textured and soft, all the aspects of the wine are in perfect harmony.

“There is a hint of citrus but it is not overpowering.”

Dragons’ Den episode nine pitches

Next up is Paul Westerman from Cambridgeshire.

The entrepreneur reveals his device to prevent a medical emergency – the RBR legflow.

It’s clinically-researched and clinically trialed to help prevent deep vein thrombosis.

Yvonne Aboagye then pitches her nylon exfoliating cloth, the NETT Exfoliator.

But will her imported body-care product from Ghana convince the Dragons to invest?

Lastly, Hannah Saunders from Gloucester tries to cinch a deal with her skincare range for adventurous kids.

Toddle is a vegan, sustainable, award-winning gentle skincare aimed at children.

The 13 products include natural lip balms, sun and wind protection balm, sun spray and hand sanitisers.

