Dragons’ Den continues on BBC One this week with episode five – and there’s an interesting bunch of pitches.

Five more budding entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to the multimillionaire Dragons who are willing to invest their own cash.

But will investors Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett bite this week?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dragons’ Den episode five pitches.

Friends and business partners Nathan Webb and Pasquale Totaro pitch their Odd music balls

Dragons’ Den episode five pitches – Escape Kent Ltd

Siblings and business partners Chris and Mike Knell pitch their immersive game-based company Escape Kent Ltd.

They’re the founders of the biggest escape rooms in Canterbury, and want to expand into a franchise.

The escape games are an “exciting, interactive adventure for groups or teams” who must work together against the clock.

The aim is to solve puzzles, find clues and crack codes to complete challenges in a themed room or online setting.

Teams between two and eight players have just one hour to complete the mission.

We’re having palpitations just imagining it!

The nine-game set-up includes the Jailbreak room, The Asylum, Raider of the Lost Tomb, Kidnapped, Missing, The Haunting, and Pirates of the Stormy Seas – as demonstrated on Dragons’ Den.

There are also online games.

Prices start from £25 per person and include a free digital photo of your team.

SmileTime teeth whitening

London-based Natalie Quail presents her teeth whitening service SmileTime.

The former international tax lawyer offers a bite-sized portion of her at-home teeth whitening business.

SmileTime is an “easy-to-use at home dental cosmetics”.

It’s one of the fastest growing oral cosmetics and at-home teeth whitening brands in the UK.

The business is very much cosmetic-based and NOT dentistry.

Teeth whitening kits start at £49.99, but are currently on offer at £39.99.

Teeth whitening pens cost £18.99.

two friends pitch their Monarchs cheese crisps

Dragons’ Den episode five pitches – Monarchs cheese crisps

Romanian entrepreneurs Grigore Davideanu and Alexandru Rus serve up a cheesy alternative to the crisp

Or as Deborah Meaden calls it “cheese crisp porn”, while Sara Davies says the crisps are “next level”.

Of course, Deborah can’t taste the snacks as she is vegan.

The crisp alternative Monarchs crisps are “100 per cent British cheddar”.

Pure Cheese Crisps are made entirely from tangy mature British Cheddar and organic spices, baked by hand in Warwickshire.

And there’s less than 2g of carbs per packet.

They’re not cheap though!

You can buy them for £18 for six packets!

Hard seltzer Berczy drinks

Old friends Nick Johnson and Nick Graham hope to capitalise on the growing popularity of hard seltzers.

They pitch Berczy, their “premium, alcoholic drinks business”.

What is a hard seltzer?

A hard seltzer – already a big hit in Canada and the US – is a type of highball drink containing seltzer (carbonated water), alcohol, and often fruit flavourings.

The all natural, award-winning British hard seltzer is low in calories and sugar.

Peter Jones describes it as “an alcoholic Berocca”.

Flavours include peach and raspberry, passionfruit and turmeric, lemon and lime.

A pack of 12 costs £26.95 online.

London-based Natalie Quail presents her teeth whitening service SmileTime

Dragons’ Den episode five pitches – Odd music balls

A pair of music-lovers pitch an invention that allows just about anyone to make music.

Business partners Nathan Webb and Pasquale Totaro demonstrate the Odd music ball.

It’s the first ball in the world to make music, they claim.

It’s a smart, musical instrument designed to be bounced.

It has a silicone outer, and a super strong protective core which makes it durable.

It retails for £89.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One. All past episodes are on BBC iPlayer.

