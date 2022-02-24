Dragons’ Den: Where can I buy Fussy deodorant and how much does it cost?

Dragons’ Den continues this week, and the five investors are intrigued by one particular pitch for Fussy deodorant.

But what is it, where can you buy it, and how much does it cost?

Here’s everything you need to know about the sustainable product.

But you’ll have to watch to find out if any of the Dragons chose to splash their cash!

Dragons’ Den Fussy deodorant: Eddie and Matt pitch their range of products (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: Fussy deodorant

London-based Eddie Fisher and his co-founder Matt Kennedy hope their enterprise “can help mend the environment”.

Eddie reveals he’s just become a dad for the first time.

As a result, he wants to leave the planet in a better state for his daughter.

The duo pitch their refillable deodorant Fussy.

They claim it’s a “next level deodorant” which is environmentally-friendly, backed by science and – most importantly of all perhaps – effective!

Dragons’ Den pitch: Why buy Fussy deodorant?

The environmentally friendly deodorant is sustainable, and comes with plastic-free compostable refills.

The products are natural, free from aluminium, parabens and 100% vegan.

Buyers chose their case from a variety of colours – mint green, ocean blue, burnt orange and blush.

Manufacturers make the cases from recycled plastic, and they are designed to be kept and not thrown away in landfill.

Then you can choose from a range of five scents, including floral, woody, citrus, tropical.

In theory, one Fussy deodorant case could last a lifetime.

The refills are plastic-free and made from waste sugarcane.

Once empty, they will just decompose in your garden or the bin!

Better still, the makers claim the deodorant doesn’t leave those annoying white stains!

Will Peter Jones bite on Dragons’ Den? (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: Where can I buy Fussy deodorant?

You can buy the deodorant as a one-off purchase for £20, or subscriptions start from £13.

The products can be bought from their website here.

Meanwhile, refills can be bought for £18 for three refills as a one-off, or £15 as part of a subscription.

Dragons’ Den episode eight pitches

There are four budding entrepreneurs who pitch their ideas to the multi-millionaire Dragons this week (Thursday February 24 2022).

Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett sort out the proposals worthy of their investment funds.

Evan Davis presents the eighth episode of season 19.

German-born entrepreneur Maximilian Rüther pitches his high-strength hooch O’Donnell Moonshine – handmade spirits from Manchester.

Next up in the Den is animal lover Laura Way from Hove.

She pitches her cruelty-free watch company, Votch, which uses materials like Piñatex – a by-product of pineapple.

Lastly, budding entrepreneur Nadia arrives with her King Charles Spaniel Lola to pitch her booking service for dog-friendly businesses WagIt.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

