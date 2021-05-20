20 May 2021, 19:30 | Updated: 20 May 2021, 19:12

Five more budding entrepreneurs pitch their bold ideas to multimillionaires Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies in episode eight of Dragons’ Den – but what are plantable books?

Where can you buy one and how much does it cost?

Stress management is a recurring theme in the Den this week, but will the Dragons be persuaded to part with their cash and invest?

Will vegan Deborah Meaden be persuaded to invest in the eco-friendly plantable books? (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: At-home private chef service YHangry

First of all, former Barclays traders Heinin Zhang and Siddhi Mittal pitch their ambitious “affordable” at-home private chef service.

They believe it’s the ultimate dinner-party cheat – a professional chef service that frees hosts to entertain.

YHangry offers private chef parties at home, which costs from £100 including groceries.

Clients can choose or create their own menu, and YHangry takes care of the rest!

After deciding on the menu, the groceries are delivered to your house.

The chef arrives, cooks the food using your cookware and utensils, and leaves your kitchen clean and tidy.

A summer package for up to six people costs £150.

The business currently operates within greater London.

Furthermore, Heinin and Siddhi want £100,000 for four per cent of their company.

Dragons’ Den pitch: UK Sniffer dogs

Another pitch comes from husband-and-wife duo Jamie and Gemma Pound.

They pitch their scent-detection courses for dogs.

UK Sniffer Dogs offer courses for dog trainer and owners.

Hertfordshire-based Jamie and Gemma say that scent detection acts as a mindfulness for dogs, as it’s stress-relieving for the pooches.

They want £70,000 for 15 per cent.

Will any of the Dragons throw the couple a bone?

Dragons’ Den continues with episode eight (Credit: BBC One)

Plantable book Dragons’ Den: Bubblebog

Trystan Hiltbrook pitches his Bubblebog – a toilet which promises “no smells, no noises, no stains and no splashes”.

The pilot tells the Dragons the disgusting fact that flushing a bog standard toilet can spread germs.

However, the Bubblebog creates bubbles like a “jacuzzi toilet”.

It’s a self-cleaning toilet that he believes revolutionises the user-friendliness of an age-old design.

The Bubblebog aims to permanently improve toilet user experience and hygiene standards for millions of people, both at home and at work.

Trystan believes his product will rid bathrooms of the harmful chemicals and environmental damage associated with conventional toilets.

He also believes it will reduce the 100 billion litres of water used in daily toilet flushing by up to half.

Is it money down the toilet or a worthy investment?

Plantable book Dragons’ Den: Willsow children’s book

Friends Tom and James want to make money and educate as many children as possible on sustainability and recycling.

The founders of Willsow are hoping to gain a Dragon to grow their brand of plantable and edible children’s books.

The eco-friendly books are made with special handmade paper embedded with real vegetable and herb seeds.

When the paper is planted in a pot of soil, vegetables will grow from the paper.

You can read the story, plant the pages and meet the characters of the book.

“The end of the story is just the beginning,” explain business founders Tom and James, unveiling the giant carrots grown by early adopters of their product.

Willsow books are only made from 100 per cent recycled paper and, instead of using a toxic glue, the pages are stitched together using a recycled cotton.

The duo subsequently ask for £20,000 in exchange for a 10 per cent investment.

Furthermore, viewers can buy Willsow products on their website here and each book costs £9.99.

Dragons’ Den pitch: Luxury home fragrance products Owen Drew

Wirral-based entrepreneur Drew Cockton pitches his range of luxury home fragrance products, Owen Drew.

These include vegan, soy-wax candles made from natural ingredients and with a wooden wick.

Everything is made by hand in Wirral.

Owen Drew also sells the world’s first aphrodisiac candle and the world’s most expensive candle.

Why does it cost £750? It’s made from 24 carat gold with “ridiculously expensive oils in it”.

Finally, Owen wants £50,000 for 10 per cent in the business.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursday May 20 2021 on BBC One at 9pm.

