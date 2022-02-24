Dragons’ Den episode eight pitches includes moonshine, vegan watches and dogs!

It’s Dragons’ Den Day, and four more budding entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to the multi-millionaire Dragons – but what are the pitches featured in episode eight?

And will investors Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett splash their cash?

Viewers will get to see more ego-clashes between Touker and Steven, while Peter Jones is in a playful mood.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dragons’ Den episode eight, presented by Evan Davis.

Entrepreneur Nadia, and her dog Lola, deliver their pitch to the Dragons (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode eight pitches: O’Donnell Moonshine

German-born Max Rüther wants to take the Dragons back to the bygone age of American prohibition.

Dressed as a 1920s bootlegger, he pitches his high-strength hooch O’Donnell Moonshine – handmade spirits from Manchester.

Makers bottle O’Donnell Moonshine in preserving jars known as Mason Jars – just like the gangsters during the American Prohibition.

Following traditional methods, they “use the best natural ingredients for their spirits and liqueurs”.

Moonshine was the name given to illegal or smuggled alcohol during the 1920s prohibition period in America.

The name comes from the leader of one of the most infamous Moonshine gangs in Chicago – Mr Spike O’Donnell.

Flavours of the Moonshine include Roasted Apple, Wild Berry, and Lemon Drizzle.

One bottle of O’Donnell Moonshine costs £24.90 for 700ml on their online shop.

Or you can buy a bundle of three for the discounted rate of £74.70.

The booze is 25% per cent proof, something Peter soon discovers when he swigs it straight from the bottle!

Peter describes the liquor as “some serious shit”.

Max pitches his moonshine spirits (Credit: BBC One)

Votch cruelty free watches

Next up in the Den is animal lover Laura Way from Hove.

She pitches her cruelty-free watch company, Votch, which uses materials from the by-product of pineapples and apples.

Laura created the company after a period of sickness.

She suffered with a condition called Topical Steroid Withdrawal.

The condition left her with her skin falling off.

During the years it took her to recover, she learnt about animal welfare.

These included facts about the leather industry that shocked and saddened her.

She vowed never to wear the skin of another being again, after having felt the pain of losing her own skin.

All Votch products are PVC-Free, planet-friendly, and cruelty free.

Watches range from £120 each, and accessories include straps, purses, bangles and backpacks.

Dragons’ Den episode eight pitches: Will the Dragons invest in a vegan watch business? (Credit: BBC One)

What is Topical Steroid Withdrawal?

Topical steroid withdrawal is also known as red burning skin.

Symptoms affect the skin and include redness, a burning sensation, and itchiness.

This is then often followed by peeling skin.

The skin can take weeks to years to return to its original condition.

Topical steroid withdrawal reactions are thought to result from use of moderate to high-potency topical corticosteroids (often known as steroids).

Dragons’ Den episode eight pitches: WagIt dog community

Budding entrepreneur Nadia arrives with her King Charles Spaniel Lola to pitch her booking service for dog-friendly businesses.

Italian Nadia Leguel hopes her company WagIt – the first dog friendly booking service in the UK – will entice the Dragons to invest.

The WagIt website aims to make life easier for dog owners by sourcing all the best dog-friendly places.

Including restaurants, pubs, cafes, taxis, and certified groomers.

It’s a dog community that is free to join.

Can you believe there are now more than 12 million dog owners in the UK?

These include fashion tycoon Touker Suleyman, who admits he has a new puppy at home.

Fussy deodorant is one of the pitches on Dragons’ Den episode eight (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode eight pitches: Fussy deodorant

London-based Eddie Fisher and his co-founder Matt hope their enterprise “can help mend the environment”.

Eddie’s recently had a daughter and wants to leave the planet in a better state for her.

The duo pitch their refillable deodorant Fussy.

The deodorant is sustainable, and comes with plastic-free compostable refills.

The products are natural, free from aluminium, parabens and 100% vegan.

Buyers chose their case from a variety of colours – mint green, ocean blue, burnt orange and blush.

Then you can choose from a range of five scents, including floral, woody, citrus, tropical.

Deodorants can be bought as a one off purchase for £20, or subscriptions start from £13.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

