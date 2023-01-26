Dragons’ Den episode 4 pitches: Is Sparklebutt disco clothing brand just for Christmas?

Dragons’ Den season 20 continues this week with episode 4, and first up is some very fetching sequin party pants provided by Sparklebutt disco clothes!

Will millionaires Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett see the potential in any of the pitches?

The entrepreneurs have everything to gain by appearing on the show, but also everything to lose…

Here are the pitches that feature in Dragons’ Den season 20 episode 4.

Sara Davies admires the quality of Sparklebutt disco clothes on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den season 20 episode 4 pitches: Sparklebutt disco clothing

New Zealander Ashlee Ackland aims to “bring the party everywhere she goes” with her partywear brand.

The entrepreneur, now based on London, pitches her sparkly partywear business Sparklebutt, which she fears will be “too young” for Touker Suleyman to connect with.

However, she certainly gets the oldest Dragon off his feet and feeling “flirtatous” in a pair of sparkly shorts!

Did anybody else want to give the 69-year-old Touker a hug when he asked to hear some “groovy music”?

Sparklebutt is disco-inspired, gender-neutral clothing.

Inspired by the 1970s disco scene, Sparklebutt “specialises in sequins for all of the butts”.

Sequin “booty shorts” cost £55, while “party pants” are £95, and they come in seven disco-friendly colours including rainbow, silver and gold.

But will the Dragons see the disco-inspired clothing as promising or just pants?

Dragons’ Den season 20 episode 4 pitches: Bide cleaning products

Wiltshire-based Amelia Gammon – and Great British Entrepreneur Finalist – pitches her eco-friendly cleaning product range Bide.

Products are natural, eco-friendly, non-toxic, plastic-free and fragranced with essential oils.

So far, nothing we haven’t seen before.

However, Amelia’s business Bide aims to make a positive social impact by turning homes into mini-factories.

The mum-of-four’s business uses marginalised members of society as a workforce – or “an ethical human supply chain” as she describes it.

Even better? She pays a fair wage, way above the minimum wage.

The founder of Bide Planetary services, Amelia explains how her company is “a green platform for social change”.

Bide is a building service that she believes empowers people to make environmental upgrades to their daily rituals.

Bide supplies the raw ingredients, while the workforce make the products in their own homes.

Products include a washing-up liquid concentrate, toilet scrub, laundry powder, and dishwasher powder.

Prices start around £3.15 for toilet freshening bombs, up to £10.90 for the laundry powder, and £31.49 for their ultimate box of products.

Peter Jones believes the company is “the future of where we’re going”, but will he invest?

Peter Jones sniffs a Bide cleaning product on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den Sparklebutt disco clothes: The Pop-up chess set

Bath-based entrepreneur David Hawcock shows the Dragons his twist on a classic game.

He pitches his pop-up chess set made entirely from paper and card – no plastic is involved and it’s completely recyclable.

The creator illustrates how the unique design of the board makes it impossible to upset any of the pieces, even when it’s shut if you choose to pause mid-game.

David creates products out of paper and admits he’s made plenty of pop-up dragons!

But how will he fare opposite the real Dragons?

His unique product works well as a travel set, but can also be stored in a bookshelf at home.

The pop-up chess set costs £16.99 and is, in David’s words, “pretty bombable”.

David’s company Hawcock Books also sell a pop-up row of four for £16.99, or £29.99 teamed with the pop-up chess.

In the future, he wants to adapt lots of popular and classic games for all ages.

Paddington 2 fans might be interested to know David designed the pop-up book in the popular film, as well as the pop-up sequence in Mary Poppins Returns.

The Dragons seem impressed, with Sara Davies calling David “one of the best paper engineers in the world”.

Steven Bartlett investigates a pop-up row of four by David Hawcock on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den season 20 episode 4 pitches: Ethical bedding

Last up is James Higgins, a bedding business entrepreneur, who is the founder and CEO of Ethical Bedding.

He believes his range of products for the home will allow anyone concerned about the future of the planet to sleep easy.

London-based James explains that the “world doesn’t need more products, it needs better versions of existing products”.

He also promises that Ethical Bedding sell the most sustainable and luxury bedding in the UK.

It’s described as “100% organic, 100% luxurious and 100% sustainable”.

The “hero-product” sheets are made from entirely sustainable eucalyptus pulp, and all packaging is recyclable.

A bedsheet bundle costs £169 for one duvet cover, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.

Silk pillowcases cost £35, while throws cost £99, and duvets alone cost £89.

Will investor Deborah Meaden buy into bedding made from eucalyptus rather than cotton?

Or will his request for an “obscene amount of money” ruin his chances of getting the Dragons on-side?

Dragons’ Den season 20 episode 4 airs on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 8pm on BBC One.

