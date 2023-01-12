Dragons’ Den episode 2 pitches: Pug cafes, Big Clothing 4 U and Bedstretch PillowShelves

Four more hopeful entrepreneurs bravely try to win investment from the self-made millionaires in Dragons’ Den episode 2 – including a pitch for Pop + Bark Pug Café.

But will Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies or Steven Bartlett back the project?

The five Dragons are back on the popular show and looking to invest in some fresh and new businesses…

But will any of the pitches prove as successful as the likes of Reggae Reggae Sauce, or Wonderbly?

Here’s everything you need to know about the pitches that appear on Dragons’ Den episode 2, including pooch project Pop + Bark Pug Café.

Dragons’ Den pitches: Will Sara Davies back James and Anushka’s Pop + Bark Pug Café? (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den episode 2 pitches: Pop + Bark Pug Café

First to take on the Dragons in episode two are James Morgan and his partner Anushka Fernando.

The pair pitch their social event for dogs and dog owners, Pop + Bark.

Pop + Bark transforms various cafés, bars and restaurants into venues for dogs for the day.

They provide dedicated dog menus, many photo opportunities and even ‘pupuccinos’.

Yes, really!

The event allows your dog to socialise with other dogs of the same breed, while enjoying some tasty treats.

Explaining the motive behind their idea, Anushka shares that when their Pug dog, Bertie, was a puppy he had a huge spinal operation.

This meant that he missed out on vital socialisation.

So when Bertie was well enough to go on walks, Anushka organised a pup meet up in a local park to help their dog make some friends.

The meet up was a huge success, which gave them the idea to launch their very first event, Pug Café.

The café has since gone on tour around the UK and expanded into Doggie Discos and parties.

Under their brand, they also have the likes of Cockapoo Café, Dachshund Discos and Frenchie cafe.

The pair post information about their upcoming events on their website, Popandbark.com.

They also have multiple Instagram accounts for a range of specific breeds including @pug_cafe and @thedachshundcafe.

Dragons’ Den episode two pitches: Ben Pearson hopes to get backing from Touker Suleyman for his unique clothing line (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den episode 2 pitches: Big Clothing 4 U

Next to appear on Dragons’ Den is Ben Pearson, who believes he’s spotted a big gap in the market.

Ben pitches his clothing line, Big Clothing 4 U, to the investors on the show.

As the name suggests, it’s a range of clothing in plus sizes.

Ben shares that the inspiration behind his business was the challenges life has thrown at him.

He was diagnosed with autism and several other disabilities at a young age.

He spent the majority of his life in social care, young offenders’ institutes and, tragically, even ended up homeless.

As a result of his mental health issues, Ben became morbidly obese, reaching nearly 30 stone at one point.

Now, he proudly admits that it took a lot of counselling to overcome his problems.

Ben admits he struggled to find clothing on the high street that fitted his larger size.

Which is why he decided to launch his clothing brand, Big Clothing 4 U.

Big Clothing 4 U offers a range of clothing in sizes from 2XL to 8XL.

Ben claims they fit comfortably, as well as looking good.

The clothes can be bought on the official website Bigclothing4u.co.uk.

T-shirts cost from £14.99, while most of their jumpers cost around £29.99.

Ben shared on his website: “I dreaded going shopping on the high street.

“I would go in thousands of shops to maybe find one item that fitted.

“It became very apparent that the high street just don’t – or can’t – cater for anybody much over 16 stone or taller than six foot two.”

Martin and Kris Andrew pitch their PillowShelf idea on Dragons’ Den episode 2 – but will super-tall Peter Jones invest? (Credit: BBC)

Where can I buy the Bedstretch Ltd PillowShelf?

Also appearing on episode 2 of the BBC One show are couple Kris and Martin Andrew.

They claim their business, Bedstretch Ltd, offers buyers an extra six inches in bed.

Five million people in the UK are over 6ft tall and are therefore too tall for a standard 6ft 3inch bed.

So Kris and Martin believe that their product, the PillowShelf, is the solution to the problem…

They claim it’s the ultimate bed extender.

The PillowShelf is a six inch frame that lengthens the size of your bed and sits at the head of the bed between the bed and the wall.

It allows the owner to keep their own bed and bedding, but still makes it six inches longer.

Kris and Martin also believe their product is quick to install and easily transportable.

They claim their product converts any bed into comfortable a sleeping area for people over 6ft tall.

The PillowShelves are sold on their website bedstretch.co.uk and cost from £135 to £145.

They also come in a variety of different colours including cream, sand, seal and slate.

Understandably, Peter Jones – who is 6ft 7 – shows an interest, but will he invest?

Or will he just snigger at the suggestion of having “an extra six inches in bed”?

Craig Smith pitches his tech company, JustLend, to the investors on Dragons’ Den including Steven Bartlett (Credit: BBC)

Pop + Bark Pug Café: Dragons’ Den episode 2 pitch JustLend

The rising cost of living has made it harder to save up for future plans, but entrepreneur, Craig Smith, hopes he can make a difference.

In 2020, 5.9million people borrowed money from family and friends and the number is expected to rise.

However, Craig believes his tech business, JustLend, offers people a helping hand and takes the awkwardness and embarrassment out of asking family and friends for money.

Craig’s aim is to change the way people borrow cash, in turn avoiding the pitfalls in family lending.

JustLend provides expertise with helping borrowers decide their interest rate, as well as assisting with other pitfalls of lending.

JustLend also offers loan agreements and payment tracking.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

