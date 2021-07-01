Five more budding entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to the self-made multi-millionaires on Dragons’ Den, but where can you buy Fearne and Rosie reduced sugar jams?

In tonight’s 13th episode of Dragons’ Den series 18, Taj Lalvani, Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies, Touker Suleyman and Peter Jones hear pitches for pet products, low-sugar jams and an innovative new app.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pitches on Dragons’ Den on Thursday July 01 2021.

Dragons’ Den pitch: Fearne and Rosie reduced sugar jams

Schoolteacher, entrepreneur and mum Rachel Kettlewell pitches her low-sugar jams for children.

She tempts the Dragons’ taste buds as well as their pockets with Fearne and Rosie reduced sugar jams and no added sugar sauces.

Rachel thought up the idea while on maternity leave with her kids.

Rachel is hoping her company can expand and become a UK family brand – including cereals, and a healthier alternative to Muller Corner yoghurts.

She explains that with other leading brands of jam, there is unnecessary sugar which she has taken out of the product – around 40 per cent less.

Fearne and Rosie also sell honey and honey and chocolate spread.

Rachel’s husband Andrew owns Raydale Preserves.

Dragons’ Den Fearne and Rosie jams – where can you buy them?

The products are available at Waitrose, Ocado, Morrisons and other online outlets.

One 227g jar of Fearne and Rosie Reduced Sugar Jam costs £2.50.

Products contain more fruit and less sugar.

They are made with “all natural ingredients, absolutely no concentrates, are vegan, contain no palm oil and are made in the UK”.

Jams come in strawberry, raspberry, cherry and blackcurrant.

Potty Mouth Pet

First of all, Carlingford inventor Darren Louet-Feisser is looking for investment in his pet company Nobu Pets Ltd.

He pitches his quirky pet products, including his pet bed travel system, a hose dog brush and Potty Mouth Pet.

The former stand-up comedian has gone full circle with his invention.

He says: I used to do a lot of products about poop, and now I am literally designing products about picking up doggy poop.”

Peter says the yellow portable pooper scooper “looks like a half-cut tennis ball”.

It costs £20, with Potty Mouth pooper scooper, portable dog poop scooper, dog leash clip and pooper scooper bags all included.

The Potty Mouth pooper scooper has magentic teeth to keep it sealed and comes in two sizes – “for big poops and small poops”.

The Potty MouthPet enables dog owners to pick up dog mess from any surface without using their hands.

Did you know that the average dog produces 152 pounds of solid waste per year?

Or that in a city of 100,000 people, dogs can generate 2.5 tonnes of faeces per day?

And the plastic bags generally used to pick up dog poo can take up to a 1000 years to decompose in landfill.

Darren has already appeared on Dragons’ Den Ireland in 2009, when he pitched a different business and secured backing from three Dragons Sean Gallagher, Niall O’Farrell and Bobby Kerr.

He’s subsequently hoping to win the UK Dragons over too!

Dragons’ Den pitch: Ocushield blue light blockers

Optometrists Assad and Dhruvin hope the Dragons will see a bright future in their anti-blue light filtering idea.

They believe their invention – medically-rated screen protectors – filter out harmful blue light, to protect your eyes, skin and help you sleep better.

They say it will transform the eye health of nation obsessed with technology, preventing eye strain, headaches and blurry vision.

Blue light is emitted from all digital devices and screens and can affect our health and wellbeing.

Ocushield is a screen filter that goes directly into the screen itself and absorbs blue light.

They say: “Our products are useful, because screens have become an integral part of people’s lives and we feel it’s going to help their wellbeing.”

Ocushield is recommended by ‘Dr Eye Health’ Joseph Allen.

He says Ocushield is his favourite blue filter on the market to prevent harmful blue light from screens entering your eyes.

They provide products for mobile phones, iPads, Macbooks and monitors, starting at £24.99 for phones, £29.99 for iPads and glasses retail for £39.99.

They also sell blue-blocking glasses and a desk lamp, all of which limit blue light exposure.

Revos

Father and son duo Hugo and Mark Palmer show off their gizmo Revos.

Revos transforms ordinary push-bikes into electric bikes or eBikes as they are commonly known.

Knowle West-based cycling engineering company Revolutionworks Ltd launched the new accessory in 2019.

The Revos is an innovative eBike battery kit that can be fitted to virtually any bicycle and provide electric power assistance up to 15.5 miles an hour.

The initial concept was the idea of motor engineer and director Hugo.

Revos eBike kits are available in a choice of two battery sizes – costing £495 and £595.

And for every Revos that they sell, they plant 50 trees!

Dragons’ Den pitch: MyTree the carbon marketplace

Finally, German-born, green-fingered entrepreneur Alex Jovi pitches his company MyTree.

The eco-entrepreneur pitches a carbon-offsetting trading app which he believes will curb climate change.

MyTree app lets the user generate, story and purchase carbon credits.

The app also has a carbon footprint calculator which can calculate your carbon footprint with a few simple questions.

The app then lest you offset your carbon footprint by purchasing trees or carbon credits.

MyTree also has a tree park and they sell small trees for £25 which, as they grow, they generate more and more carbon offset.

Users can use the app to find out how many credits they need to become carbon neutral.

There is also a ‘carbon exchange’ pool where you can also buy and sell carbon credits.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursday July 01 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

