Dragons’ Den episode 13 pitches: Where can I buy Gasm cocktails in a bottle?

Dragons’ Den episode 13 pitches – easy access maternity wear Pretty Mama

Two sisters from Newcastle hope that the Dragons will be attracted to their maternity-wear range.

Alex and Jenny McFadden pitch their start-up business Pretty Mama.

Jenny founded Pretty Mama in her final year of a Business and Law degree at Northumbria.

The sisters wanted to design and produce a collection of maternity clothes, especially for breastfeeding mothers.

They had the idea after Alex struggled to find feminine and comfortable clothing when she was pregnant with her daughter.

The clothing incorporates V-shape zips for discreet breastfeeding.

The jumpers open with two diagonal zips on either side which add coverage.

Therefore, encouraging mums to feel comfortable whilst breastfeeding.

The nursing oversized jumpers are made from quality heavyweight cotton.

Prices start at £40 and come in grey, beige, pink, emerald, red wine, and black.

They also sell lingerie sets, and maternity and nursing T-shirts starting at £25.

Dragons’ Den episode 13 pitches – Gasm cocktails in a bottle

Next up are three family members from mid-Wales – Richard Davies, his wife Samantha and her son Tommy.

They pitch their brand-new type of fizzy cocktail in one bottle.

Gasm is a “fizz infused with fruit gins” available in three flavours – sloe, plum, and raspberry.

The raspberry drink is, for example, a blend of Prosecco and spirit fused with raspberry juice.

Sounds delicious, so what’s the catch? Well, a bottle costs £22.50.

Sara says the drink is “beautiful”, however Peter questions the price.

Steven Bartlett says the brand name is “immature” – but will he invest?

Dragons’ Den episode 13 pitches – Bambino colouring crayons

Polish entrepreneur Kat Brennan pitches her colouring crayons “with a difference”.

Bambino colouring crayons are made from clay, an alternative to wax.

They are currently available for £4.50 and £7 on Hobbycraft, and Amazon.

What else is pitched alongside Gasm cocktails on Dragons’ Den? CityMaaS

Next into the Den is London-based trio Andrew Perkins, his wife Rene and South African-born Luis Canto E Castro.

The product they are pitching aims to make the modern world more accessible for disabled people.

Andrew tells the Dragons that one in five people in the UK have a disability – that’s 14million people.

CityMaaS‘s aim is to make the world accessible for disabled people online and offline.

The cutting edge technology provides people with a disability the tools and information to live independently.

The Assist Me plug-in enables preset personalised assistance levels to ensure everyone can access a website.

Their mobility map is a “global platform that is built for the communities”.

It uses machine learning to enhance globally scalable POI accessbility data.

Dragons’ Den episode 13 pitches – PipeSnug

Last up tonight are Chris Burdett and Alex Lever who believe they are on the cusp of something big.

Builder Chris presents what he believes to be a game-changer for the building trade.

PipeSnug is the only airtight, integrated seal for pipes and boiler flues.

PipeSnugs are quicker, cheaper and cleaner than any other method of sealing a hole where a pipe exits the wall.

The product is widely available across the UK at both independent merchants and large national merchants.

The seal costs approximately £8.47.

So why does Peter Jones question whether the product is PipeMug instead of PipeSnug?

