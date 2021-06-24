Five more entrepreneurs pitch their ideas on Dragons’ Den – but what is Just a Splash and where can you buy it?

Things get heated in the new instalment of Dragons’ Den – between the Dragons AND the hopeful entrepreneurs making their pitches…

Fortunes can be made, but hopes can be dashed as the series continues!

Theo Paphitis once again steps in for Peter Jones, joining regular Dragons Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Tej Lalvani and Sara Davies.

Here’s everything you need to know about episode 12.

The self-made millionaires on Dragons’ Den meet Just a Splash founder Pia Varma (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: Just a Splash

Los Angeles-born Pia Varma pitches her culinary alcohol range Just a Splash.

She takes along a little sweetener in the shape of MasterChef finalist Yann Florio.

Just a Splash is her range of alcohol pouches for cooking.

It’s available in five flavours – Marsala, Sherry, Rum, Brandy and Port.

Just a Splash come in handy recipe-sized 100ml pouring pouches, with no need to buy the entire bottle for one recipe.

Just a Splash are small and easy to store, greatly reduce waste and are as cheap and cheery as a packet of parsley!

Pia tells the Dragons that her ranges are currently available in Ocado (but we couldn’t find them).

She says: “Since lockdown, people are scratch cooking like crazy.

“And the appetite for new ingredients has gone up tremendously.”

The retail price for a pouch is £2.99.

Although it is more expensive than buying a bottle of booze, is it more user friendly?

Who is MasterChef finalist Yann Florio?

Yann was a finalist on Masterchef The Professionals 2019 on BBC Two.

Yann is a third generation French chef, who studied Culinary Arts at the prestigious Saint Andree for five years and graduated of a Bachelor in Culinary Art.

He’s worked at La Pomme Canelle in Luxembourg, Corrigans at 23, and is CEO of the high end catering company Far Out Food Ltd and restaurant Kreidel in Hoxton.

Tej Lalvani shows off his drumming skills in episode 12 of Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

ToneAlly Tutorial practice pad

Musical inventor Tony McNally from Northumbria shows off his drumming training device.

The music entrepreneur pitches ToneAlly, which he believes is “much more than a practice pad”.

The former session musician – for Nik Kershaw, T’Pau and The Blow Monkeys – shows off his slotted device which he believes will help young drummers line their sticks up.

ToneAlly is the world’s first percussion teaching tool which focuses on the vertical movement of the drum stick.

It trains your drum stroke to follow the correct trajectory, something that would normally take many years of practice to develop.

It’s aimed at all of those drummers who want to maximise their stick control, because “tension is the enemy of movement”.

It teaches correct hand movement and vertical drumming technique.

Tony is hoping primary schools will buy for £125 a pop.

But will it be his hopes that are popped instead?

Dragons’ Den pitch: Floral headwear from Sophie and Luna London

Spanish entrepreneur Sandra Blanco showcases her floral headwear for special occasions – but especially weddings.

She uses real flowers and promises that they last for years.

Deborah is impressed and calls the floral headwear “beautiful”.

Her business Sophie and Luna London sells full floral headbands from £38 up to £380.

She also sells DIY kits from £38 and offers a one hour personal consultation for £30.

Deborah Meaden thinks Sandra Blanco’s floral headwear is beautiful (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den pitch: It’s all About Shoes

Gaynor Saunders, who was raised in South Africa, pitches her prototype shoe mechanism.

The shoe inventor declares herself “a great believer in the universe” and believes that “what is meant to be will be”.

Her company It’s all About Shoes has the world’s first and only global patent for a sliding mechanism in a shoe.

The luxury modular shoe incorporates a gliding mechanism into the base unit.

This allows the wearer to remove and replace the straps and change the designs.

Instead of a customer buying multiple pairs of shoes, they can purchase one base unit with multiple straps.

And they can customise their shoe for any outfit or occasion.

Gaynor believes her invention will transform and recycle shoes.

Did you know that every year 23 billion shoes are manufactured, and most of those will end up in landfill?!

Will she impress ‘green queen’ Deborah Meaden?

Dragons’ Den pitch: Mini First Aid

Meanwhile, Kate and Matt Ball pitch their family business Mini First Aid.

Kate Ball set up Mini First Aid in January 2014, offering quality baby and child first aid classes to parents and carers.

They also offer courses to young children.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursday June 24 2021 at 9pm on BBC One.

