Dragons’ Den episode 12 pitches: Where can I buy Panther Milk?

Another bunch of brave budding entrepreneurs pitch their ideas on Dragons’ Den this week – so what is Panther Milk?

Where can you buy it, and is it expensive?

And, perhaps most importantly, do self-made millionaires Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett choose to invest?

It’s a feisty episode 12, as Touker Suleyman and Steven Bartlett clash once again in a heated exchange.

Here’s everything you need to know about Panther Milk and the other episode 12 pitches.

Presented by Evan Davis.

Touker Suleyman finds Panther Milk a little hard to swallow on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC One)

Dragons’ Den episode 12 pitches – Panther Milk

First up is Glaswegian Paul Crawford.

The former club owner is the founder of Panther Milk, the world’s first plant-milk based ready-to-drink cocktail brand.

It’s 100 per cent vegan, and inspired by an old, Spanish legendary drink called Leche de Pantera.

Leche de Pantera is made with condensed milk, gin and water or ice.

The drink was discovered by Paul when he travelled to Spain to run dance music events when he was co-owner of Sub Club.

Paul decided to open a pop up Panther Milk bar in Tabac in the city centre.

He then launched an independent drinks brand once the bar shut in 2019.

Speaking of the drinks, Paul said: “We use oat milk instead because we want to be as sustainable as possible.

“And then we have a range of different flavours like chocolate, mint, banana or strawberry.”

Panther Milk is a pre-mixed cocktail of gin, rum, brandy, overproof spiced rum, vegan condensed milk and oat milk.

It needs to be consumed within seven days once opened.

The drink should be served long over ice, as a shot or even in a hot chocolate.

Although the website isn’t up and running yet, you can register your interest here.

You can currently buy the product on Amazon here, for £28 for 700ml.

And for that price, I’ll milk the panther myself thank you very much!

Touker Suleyman soon discovers the drink packs a punch, while Steven Bartlett likes the branding and the taste.

Dragons’ Den episode 12 pitches – LoveRose Lingerie for cancer survivors

Next into the Den is a luxury lingerie brand with a difference.

Edinburgh-based duo Caroline Kennedy Alexander and Sarah Bell Jones pitch their brandchild LoveRose Lingerie.

LoveRose Lingerie is a luxury product for breast cancer survivors.

Founder Caroline spotted a gap in the market for luxury lingerie while she was recovering from a double mastectomy and reconstruction.

The business is named in memory of her sister, Rose, who died from breast cancer.

Former fashion student Alexander teamed up with fellow designer Sarah Bell Jones to create bras, pants, robes and suspenders made from sustainable fabrics and finished with silk.

Alexander says: “LoveRose is more than just bras – we put the emotional and psychological needs of our clients first.

“This is a market that’s shockingly underserved and so we’re helping to fill a massive and pressing unmet need.

“Unlike other post-operation underwear, which tends to be bland, matronly, and synthetic, our lingerie is designed with wire-free engineering and crafted luxuriously.”

The LoveRose collection includes pocketed bras for women who wear prosthesis and hidden support hammocks to negate the need for damaging underwires, while providing full support for the breasts or prosthesis.

Bras start from £85, while thongs and knickers cost £50.

Robes cost £250.

Sara Davies on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den episode 12 pitches include Panther Milk and Delhicious skincare

London-based Zara Saleem pitches her brand Delhicious.

The former primary teacher enters the Den with skincare recipes inspired by traditions passed down through generations.

Delicious is an all-natural, vegan and cruelty-free skincare brand.

After suffering from dry skin after the birth of her second child, Zara created her own recipe using the ancient tradition of Ayurveda – originally an alternative remedy from India.

This was when she discovered the “miracle ingredient” of black Assam tea.

She also sells body scrubs and plans to expand her range to facial products.

The best-selling Migh-Tea Moisture Body Balm costs 13.95 for 70g, while body scrubs cost £8.95.

Dragons’ Den episode 12 pitches – SauceStream

Two familiar faces Ian Worton and Peter Neath return with a sauce-squeezing solution.

Ten years after they first appeared on Dragons’ Den with their pitch for fat collector Grill Stream (see video below), they return with a new idea.

Although the Dragons’ didn’t invest last time, the product went on to become a success.

So will the Dragons’ invest this time around?

The duo pitch SauceStream Limited to combat single-use plastic sauce bottles.

One sauce brand alone produces 650million of just one of their sauces every year.

The Saucestream Squeezer is made from silicon rubber and fits a shop-bought sauce glass bottle in a sauce squeezing dispenser.

This helps reduce single-use plastic bottles, and food waste by dispensing every drop.

It’s easy to attach and squeeze, child-friendly and eco-friendly, and comes with a 10-year guarantee.

A Heinz ketchup attachment costs £14.99.

Dragons' Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

